Makers' Market 2025 Silent Auction Fundraiser

Nested Cheese Boards
$40

Handmade Romeo and Juliet nesting cheese boards; crafted from Oak and Cherry wood.

Boards when nested measure 10.75" wide and 15" long.

Made by Makersmiths Member Dana Eddy.

Marvin
$35

Marvin is a duck crocheted by fiber artist Em Wang. Marvin is about 13" tall and can perch or flop with ease.

Accent Table
$30

This white pine prototype for larger tables was crafted by artisan Ian Poole. It measures 31.5" long by 21.5" wide and stands 13.75" tall.

Geometric Teardrop Lamp
$45

This LED lamp made by Mike Tomlin of Rugged & Rustic Creations (ruggedrustic.com) measures 22" tall and 13" at it's widest. Lasercut wood painted black over decorative transparencies. It can be used as a table piece or hung.

Wooden American Flag
$40

This wooden American flag was cut, painted and pieced together by Member Mike Werling. The stars were carved using a CNC router. It measures 37" long by 19.5" tall and has french cleats installed on the back for mounting.

Cherry Wood Bowl
$20

This shallow wooden bowl is 8" round and was turned on a lathe by craftsman Mike Werling. Made of Cherry wood.

Purcellville Placard
$35

This hand painted sign was made by artist Kayl Martin. A salvaged wood panel decorated with Virginia Bluebells. It measures 22" long and 9" tall.

Wine Coasters (Set of 6)
$30

This set of ceramic coasters was UV printed by Member Ralph Pugh. The UV Resin Ink they are printed with offers scratch-resistance and a bit of gloss sheen. They are 4" round and have cork backing.

Wine Coasters (Set of 4)
$20

This set of ceramic coasters was UV printed by Member Ralph Pugh. The UV Resin Ink they are printed with offers scratch-resistance and a bit of gloss sheen. They are 4" round and have cork backing.

Blackbird Flock
$15

These birds are hand painted on scrap wood by one of our Stewards, Dawn Martin. Sizes range from 3.5"x5.5" to 6"x8.5".

3 Piece Cozy Set
$18

This 3-piece cozy set can be used to hold a hot drink mug, bowl of soup or dish-sized plate of leftover food that you want to reheat in the microwave. When placed under the item to be reheated, it makes it easy to remove the item without burning your fingers. You can also place a cozy over the item to trap the heat. The mug cozy measures 9" square, the bowl cozy 12", and the dish cozy 14"

"Wallflowers" Sculpture
$100

This welded steel sculpture was made by artist Sean Adams.

www.seanadamsart.com

It measures roughly 12"x8"x11".

Fabric Bowl
$20

This fabric bowl with a laser engraved leather embellishment was made by Dawn Martin. It's just over 9 inches wide and stands 5.5 inches tall.

Wooden Workshop Hammer
$30

Made of maple, cherry and walnut, this mallet can be displayed or even better, used in a woodworking shop. The head measures ~5" wide, 3" thick and 3" high.  Overall 8.75" high.  Made in Virginia by Makersmiths Member Jonathon White.

Wooden Mallet Class
$100

This is an exceptional opportunity to get one-on-one training from craftsman Jonathon White to make your own wooden mallet like the one pictured above. A two to three hour class with materials included. No experience necessary!

Expiration date: March 31st, 2026.

Peacock Ceramic Platter
$40

This beautiful ceramic platter made by Makersmiths Member Melinda Gretsinger has exquisite detail. Stamped and hand glazed, the added texture and blend of colors really add character.

It measures 17.5" x 8.5".

Interlocking puzzle piece tray set
$20

This fun piece measures 12"x12"x1" when all trays are assembled, is made from maple, and has a food grade mineral oil/beeswax finish.

CNC'd by Makersmiths Member Rob Thomson.

Marlin Stained Glass Window
$500

"Marlin I Deserved" is a stunning example of what can be made in our Stained Glass Shop at Makersmiths. Artist Russ Kelz sure reeled it in with this beauty! Comes in at 22.25"x 17.17" and has metal rings attached ready for hanging.

Wooden Bottle Topper
$30

Dave Hamrick turned this marble wood bottle topper on a wood lathe at our Leesburg makerspace. The wooden handle fits snugly in the palm of your hand measuring at two and a half inches. Perfect for a simple, elegant holiday gift.

Customized Face Grain Cutting Board
$50

This special item offers the opportunity for the winning bidder to get their name or a personalized message laser engraved onto this beautiful face grain board. An outstanding piece from Makersmiths Instructor Lyle Reger, it measures 17.25" x 10.5" and is a little over a half inch thick.

Black Walnut Charcuterie Board
$70

The rich black walnut of this charcuterie board elevates it from being merely functional to a decorative piece that would bring character to any kitchen. Made by Makersmiths Member Nickolai Miller, it is 9.75" wide, has a serving area of 14" and an overall length of 21". Three quarters of an inch thick.

Woodturned Executive Pen
$25

This Bocote wood pen was turned on a lathe by Member Dave Hamrick and finished off with gun metal nib and cap. At just five inches long, it fits easily into your hand and has a nice heft.

