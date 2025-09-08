Makers' Market 2025 Silent Auction Fundraiser

This 3-piece cozy set can be used to hold a hot drink mug, bowl of soup or dish-sized plate of leftover food that you want to reheat in the microwave. When placed under the item to be reheated, it makes it easy to remove the item without burning your fingers. You can also place a cozy over the item to trap the heat. The mug cozy measures 9" square, the bowl cozy 12", and the dish cozy 14"