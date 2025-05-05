Makers Market Vendor

•Gym Area - General Booth Space
• Great for small shops and creative pop-ups
• Included in vendor listings and social shoutouts
• Bring your own table and setup
• Steady community foot traffic
Craft & Connect Vendor
$75
•High-Traffic Creative Zone
• Set up near live crafts, art demos, and workshops
• Ideal for vendors with interactive displays or standout visuals
• Social media feature pre-event
• Bring your own table and setup
• More exposure, more connection
Positive Impact Sponsor
$100
• Front Entrance + Featured Sponsor Placement
• Prime visibility at the entrance of the event
• Sponsor recognition on signage + digital flyers
• Pre/post-event social media spotlight
• Bring your own table and setup
• Best for businesses who want to show up big and give back
