Kids In Focus

Offered by

Kids In Focus

About this shop

Masterpieces for Sale

Pollinator Flower Vase item
Pollinator Flower Vase
$240

Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Joan Baron. (7.5"X4")

Bee Bowl item
Bee Bowl
$55

Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Joan Baron. (5.5")

Honey Bee Bowl item
Honey Bee Bowl
$55

Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Joan Baron. (4.75")

Busy Bees 1 item
Busy Bees 1
$45

Acrylic on panel. Created by Patricia Turpin. (8X8")

Busy Bees 3 item
Busy Bees 3
$45

Acrylic on panel. Created by Patricia Turpin. (8X8")

Happy Clouds item
Happy Clouds
$500

Acrylic on panel. Created by "Just Giovannie". (12X12")

BeeComing item
BeeComing
$275

Mixed Media. Created by Jeanne Pacheco. (16X20")

Bee in the Flow item
Bee in the Flow
$1,200

Photograph on metal. Created by Kelly O'Brian. (32X48")

Hex Purse 1 item
Hex Purse 1
$200

Leather, cotton, chrome hardware. Created by Michael Kessler. (8X8X4.5")

Honeyed Alchemy item
Honeyed Alchemy
$1,000

Oil, cold wax on panel. Created by Andrea Merican. (24X24")

Trinket Tray item
Trinket Tray item
Trinket Tray
$20

Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Walter Hive. (3.5X3.5")

Road to Hana in Hawaii item
Road to Hana in Hawaii
$200

Oil Painting.

Created by Lukas Edmison.

(8’ x 10’)

Man Walking - London, England item
Man Walking - London, England
$100

35MM black & white photo of man from behind

Created by Matt Allen.

11x14"

Directions to Phoenix item
Directions to Phoenix
$100

35MM color film of scenic Arizona background.

Created by Matt Allen.

7.5x9.5"

Air no Air item
Air no Air
$350

24”x24”

mixed media collage on wood panel

Created by Dan Pederson.

Air to Breathe item
Air to Breathe item
Air to Breathe
$1,500

6’x4’ diptych house paint on canvas

Created by Dan Pederson.

Hard Words item
Hard Words
$350

24”x24” mixed media collage on wood panel.

Created by Dan Pederson.

Down the Rabbit Hole item
Down the Rabbit Hole
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Connor.

On a Roll item
On a Roll
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Sophia.

Enjoy Life item
Enjoy Life
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Mia.

Let it Flourish item
Let it Flourish
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Brayden.

Stick Figure item
Stick Figure
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Jaice.

Heart Portal item
Heart Portal
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Teresa.

The Void of the Lillies item
The Void of the Lillies
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Adriana.

A Pop of Color item
A Pop of Color
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Ashton.

Choco-Vanilla Walls item
Choco-Vanilla Walls
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Aniyah.

Calm Ripples item
Calm Ripples
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Kailey.

Shades of Nature item
Shades of Nature
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Alondra.

Prince of the Wasteland item
Prince of the Wasteland
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Lillian.

Welcome to the Haunted Forest item
Welcome to the Haunted Forest
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Neveah.

Nature's Tears item
Nature's Tears
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Jaquan.

Party Time item
Party Time
$75

Kids in Focus.

Photograhy on metal.

16”x20”

Created by Olivia.

Drinking Glass with WH logo item
Drinking Glass with WH logo item
Drinking Glass with WH logo
$15

Laser etched Walter Hive Glass. Created by Walter Hive.

Wine Glass with WH logo item
Wine Glass with WH logo
$15

Laser etched Walter Hive Glass. Created by Walter Hive.

Glass from wine bottle with WH logo item
Glass from wine bottle with WH logo
$15

Blue or Green options available. Laser etched Walter Hive Glass. Created by Walter Hive.

WH Key rings item
WH Key rings
$8
WH Sticker (pentagon) item
WH Sticker (pentagon)
$4
WH Sticker (rectangle) item
WH Sticker (rectangle)
$4
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