Masterpieces for Sale

About this shop
Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Joan Baron. (7.5"X4")
Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Joan Baron. (5.5")
Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Joan Baron. (4.75")
Acrylic on panel. Created by Patricia Turpin. (8X8")
Acrylic on panel. Created by Patricia Turpin. (8X8")
Acrylic on panel. Created by "Just Giovannie". (12X12")
Mixed Media. Created by Jeanne Pacheco. (16X20")
Photograph on metal. Created by Kelly O'Brian. (32X48")
Leather, cotton, chrome hardware. Created by Michael Kessler. (8X8X4.5")
Oil, cold wax on panel. Created by Andrea Merican. (24X24")
Soda Fired Ceramic. Created by Walter Hive. (3.5X3.5")
Oil Painting.
Created by Lukas Edmison.
(8’ x 10’)
35MM black & white photo of man from behind
Created by Matt Allen.
11x14"
35MM color film of scenic Arizona background.
Created by Matt Allen.
7.5x9.5"
24”x24”
mixed media collage on wood panel
Created by Dan Pederson.
6’x4’ diptych house paint on canvas
Created by Dan Pederson.
24”x24” mixed media collage on wood panel.
Created by Dan Pederson.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Connor.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Sophia.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Mia.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Brayden.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Jaice.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Teresa.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Adriana.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Ashton.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Aniyah.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Kailey.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Alondra.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Lillian.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Neveah.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Jaquan.
Kids in Focus.
Photograhy on metal.
16”x20”
Created by Olivia.
Laser etched Walter Hive Glass. Created by Walter Hive.
Laser etched Walter Hive Glass. Created by Walter Hive.
Blue or Green options available. Laser etched Walter Hive Glass. Created by Walter Hive.
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