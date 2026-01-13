Making Chat With Megan Miller - A Live Taping

If you missed out on the General Admission - Early Purchase, we have you covered for purchasing on the day of the event.





You will be seated by time of arrival. The earlier you arrive, the more options you'll have. Seating can be tight, because we’re trying to create a classic comedy club experience. Shows are better when people are closer together. Ask any comedian!





If your group doesn’t fill a table exactly, you might end up sharing that table. So make new friends! You have something in common: Everyone came to see incredible, live comedy! Discuss.