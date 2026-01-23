Hosted by

Making Room: A SSFA Chili Cook-Off Benefit at Reuben's Brews

1133 NW 51st St

Seattle, WA 98107, USA

Brand New to Shared Space For All
$35

Welcome to our cause: Shared Space For All. We operate on the prevention side of prostitution and exploitation, educating the most at-risk children in Thailand. Thank you for your support!


This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.


Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.

Individual SSFA Past-Supporter
$70

This event is aimed at sharing SSFA with new folks. For the same price as this ticket you can bring a friend who has never heard of SSFA, for free! See the option below if you want to bring a friend. Or, just join us by yourself!

Individual + A Friend, New to SSFA
$70

That's right, you can bring a friend (new to SSFA) for the same price as coming alone!


Couple
$105

This event is aimed at sharing SSFA with new folks. For the same price as this ticket option you can bring a friend who has never heard of SSFA, for free! See the option below if you want to bring a friend. Or, just join us by yourselves as a couple!


Couple + A Friend, New to SSFA
$105

That's right, you can bring 1 friend (new to SSFA) for the same price as coming as a couple!


Couple + 2 Friends, New to SSFA
$140

That's right, you can bring 2 friends (new to SSFA) for a discounted rate!


Additional Friend Ticket
$35

If you are bringing an additional friend and the options above don't seem to fit your situation, just purchase this ticket!


