Making Room: A SSFA Chili Cook-Off Benefit at Reuben's Brews

Hosted by
About this event
Welcome to our cause: Shared Space For All. We operate on the prevention side of prostitution and exploitation, educating the most at-risk children in Thailand. Thank you for your support!
This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.
Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.
This event is aimed at sharing SSFA with new folks. For the same price as this ticket you can bring a friend who has never heard of SSFA, for free! See the option below if you want to bring a friend. Or, just join us by yourself!
This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.
Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.
That's right, you can bring a friend (new to SSFA) for the same price as coming alone!
This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.
Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.
This event is aimed at sharing SSFA with new folks. For the same price as this ticket option you can bring a friend who has never heard of SSFA, for free! See the option below if you want to bring a friend. Or, just join us by yourselves as a couple!
This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.
Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.
That's right, you can bring 1 friend (new to SSFA) for the same price as coming as a couple!
This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.
Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.
That's right, you can bring 2 friends (new to SSFA) for a discounted rate!
This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.
Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.
If you are bringing an additional friend and the options above don't seem to fit your situation, just purchase this ticket!
This ticket includes all food and endless drinks.
Please note: you do not need to tip the Zeffy platform on the next page. It is optional. You can choose zero.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!