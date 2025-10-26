Making Spirits Bright: Sip, Create, and Celebrate the Season

323 W Main St

Washington, MO 63090, USA

18" Wire Wreath – Classic Greenery Design
$60

An 18" wire wreath base with lush greenery and endless décor options—ornaments, sprays, picks, and bows to create a custom wreath that beautifully reflects your holiday style.

16" Grapevine Wreath – Natural Custom Design
$50

A 16" natural grapevine base ready for your creative touch—add greenery, ornaments, sprays, picks, and bows to craft a beautifully personalized wreath that captures your holiday style.

14" Grapevine Wreath – Petite Holiday Design
$45

A 14" natural grapevine base perfect for smaller spaces—add greenery, ornaments, sprays, picks, and bows to design a charming wreath that reflects your personal holiday style.

8" Grapevine Wreath – Mini Accent Design
$35

An 8" natural grapevine base ideal for tabletops or gifts—add your choice of greenery, ornaments, sprays, picks, and bows to create a festive accent full of holiday charm.

Add a donation for Buddies Not Bullies

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!