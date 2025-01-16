Making Strides of New Hampshire

Gift of Hope (flowers delivered to local hospitals)
$25
Gift of Hope flowers do not need to be picked up. The American Cancer Society will deliver them on your behalf. You will be required to pick a florist for pick up, but you can choose any florist listed for Gift of Hope Flowers only.
Gift of Hope flowers do not need to be picked up. The American Cancer Society will deliver them on your behalf. You will be required to pick a florist for pick up, but you can choose any florist listed for Gift of Hope Flowers only.
Case of 50 Daffodil Bunches
$750
Add a donation for Daffodil Days
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!