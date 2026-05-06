Brady Effect

Hosted by

Brady Effect

Making Waves Golf Classic

15906 OH-309

Kenton, OH 43326, USA

Team
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tickets are sold as a team not individually.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

A life preserver in your business name.

Logo on all marketing materials.

Sponsorship signage at Registration Table.

Recognition at Dinner.

Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition.

Complimentary registration for 2 teams.

4 Complimentary hole sponsor signs.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on all marketing materials.

Recognition at Dinner.

Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition

Complimentary registration for 1 team

2 Complimentary hole Sponsor signs

Hospitality Sponsor
$500

Logo on all marketing materials.

Recognition at Dinner, Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition.

Name and Logo will be display on the golf course beer cart.

1 Complimentary hole sponsor


Hole Sponsor
$100

Name and Logo displayed at the tee box or on the green

Recognition at Dinner

Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition

Meal Ticket
$20

Come enjoy the event and 101 Smokehouse dinner.

VOLUNTEER
Free

You can help with any of the following:

Registration

50/50

Bet holes

Raffle Baskets

Help with lunch prep

Photos/Videos

Add a donation for Brady Effect

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!