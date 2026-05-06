Making Waves Golf Classic

Tickets are sold as a team not individually.
A life preserver in your business name.
Logo on all marketing materials.
Sponsorship signage at Registration Table.
Recognition at Dinner.
Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition.
Complimentary registration for 2 teams.
4 Complimentary hole sponsor signs.
Logo on all marketing materials.
Recognition at Dinner.
Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition
Complimentary registration for 1 team
2 Complimentary hole Sponsor signs
Logo on all marketing materials.
Recognition at Dinner, Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition.
Name and Logo will be display on the golf course beer cart.
1 Complimentary hole sponsor
Name and Logo displayed at the tee box or on the green
Recognition at Dinner
Website, quarterly newsletter and social media recognition
Come enjoy the event and 101 Smokehouse dinner.
You can help with any of the following:
Registration
50/50
Bet holes
Raffle Baskets
Help with lunch prep
Photos/Videos
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!