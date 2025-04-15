2025-26 Sponsorships

Sponsorship season is September 1, 2025 thru August 31, 2026.
- Listed on Makos website with a link to company webpage.
- Window decal for office (must select upon registering)
- Recognized in end of season awards banquet program.
- Logo on a banner inside the Granite Falls Pool Facility
Gold: Your own custom banner
- Choice of one: Facebook advertisement or Instagram collaboration.
- Included on the list of sponsors “pinned” at the top of the Makos FaceBook page for the duration of the season.
- Company name or logo included in team e-newsletter, distributed weekly to swimmers/families with updates on practices, meets, etc.
- Makos intends to host home meets. Each gold sponsor will have the option to be recognized as the meet sponsor for one meet and host a sponsor table to advertise and engage with meet attendees.
- Opportunity to distribute promotional items to swimmers to promote your brand/product.
