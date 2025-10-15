Mālama Kula Silent Auction

Hosted by
Spend the day in luxury with a private cabana experience at the Fairmont Kea Lani, followed by dinner for four at their newly renovated, Kō Restaurant.
Market Value: $900
A one-of-a-kind original framed oil painting inspired by the rolling hills and golden hues of Kula. Created by Maui artist Kari McCarthy, this piece captures the heart of upcountry's natural beauty.
Horizontal 21" x 37"
*Image shown is exact painting.
Market Value: $4500
Your experience begins with lunch at one of our exclusive event spaces, featuring stunning mauka and makai views. Each guest will enjoy their choice of burger or salad and a soft drink from Ulupalakua Ranch Store. After lunch, hop in our SUV for an off-road tour through a scenic section of the ranch. The full experience lasts approximately 2–3 hours.
Market Value: $400
Seated wine tasting in Maui Wine's historic Tasting Room. Enjoy wine flights, wines by the glass, and light fare in a setting where history, hospitality, and flavor come together.
Escape to paradise with a two-night stay at the iconic Grand Wailea in Maui, Hawaii. Lounge by the pools, take in breathtaking island views, and experience the ultimate island getaway. This staycation promises relaxation and unforgettable memories.
Market value: $2500
Create the surfboard of your dreams with a custom hand-shaped board by Charlie Smith. This certificate covers the 'shape only' for a board up to 7'6" in length (value up to $375).
Please note:
-Glassing, color, finish, fins, and additional features are not included.
-Buyer is responsible for glassing and fins.
An opportunity to own a handcrafted piece shaped with expert precision.
Gather your friends (up to 8 guests) for an intimate and unforgettable tasting adventure at Lāhainā Brewing Co.’s Upcountry Taproom. Explore the brewing process, sample a curated flight of their signature beers, and hear the stories behind each brew. Perfect for craft beer lovers or anyone looking for good vibes and great flavors.
Market Value: $250
Experience Maui from a whole new perspective with a seat on an Air Maui Helicopter Tour. Take in epic views of waterfalls, coastline, and hidden valleys. The ultimate solo adventure day!
Market Value: $400
Grab your crew and hit the waves! Enjoy a private surf lesson for four with the expert instructors at Rivers to the Sea.
Market Value: $480
Set sail with Trilogy and experience Maui’s coast from the water! This $400 gift card can be used toward one of their incredible ocean adventures—whether it’s snorkeling, sunset sailing, or cruising to Lanaʻi. A perfect way to spend a day on the water!
Enjoy two weeks of island living at its best with a trial membership to Maui Country Club. Relax by the pool, play a few rounds of golf or tennis, and soak in the laid-back club vibes. Market Value: $750
Locally crafted custom-made Mango Wood Hawaiian canoe paddle. Hand made locally in Makawao by master woodworker and paddler Nate Decker @fivepeaksmountaincompany These functional handmade Hawaiian Canoe Paddles are made with sustainably and locally sourced wood and designed to be displayed in your home or office. Retail value $450.
Locally crafted custom-made Koa Wood Hawaiian canoe paddle. Hand made locally in Makawao by master woodworker and paddler Nate Decker @fivepeaksmountaincompany These functional handmade Hawaiian Canoe Paddles are are made with sustainably and locally sourced wood and designed to be displayed in your home or office.
Retail value $550.
Enjoy a gift certificate to Moku Roots now based in Kula, Maui. Plant based, farm to table, zero waste. Your delicious meal awaits!
$90 Market Value
Share a meal and enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and locally inspired dishes at Marlow, one of Maui’s favorite Upcountry restaurants.
Market Value: $300
NEWLY ADDED
Due to overwhelming support, Marlow's first $300 gift card was a hit and sold out in no time – so they've generously donated another one!
Share a meal and enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and locally inspired dishes at Marlow, one of Maui’s favorite Upcountry restaurants.
Market Value: $300
A two-night getaway at the Maui Coast Hotel in sunny Kīhei awaits! Just steps from the beach, restaurants, and shops, this modern island retreat offers the perfect mix of comfort, convenience, and aloha spirit.
Market Value: $500
Absolute beginners to players of any level welcome for this fun ‘ukulele experience at Pamelaʻs beautiful home in Kula. Lesson valid for two people. Must be 10 years old or older.
Market Value: $100 for two people.
This lesson will be a “voice analysis” that will help ANYone learn about their potential in the field of singing. Come learn about your voice! Lesson will be held at Pamelaʻs home studio in Kula. Market Value: $80
This certificate entitles the bearer to a one-way passage for one personal vehicle between the ports of Honolulu and San Diego, California on the M/V Marjorie C, or between the ports of Honolulu, Hilo, or Kahului and San Diego, California on M/V Jean Anne.
Please note: Inoperable vehicles and vehicles valued at $100,000 or more, and vehicles that are larger than the following dimensions (21' 8" OR 260" in length, 8' OR 96" in width, and
7 OR 84" in height) are not valid for this certificate. Electric vehicles utilizing the Certificate of Passage will be charged a non-negotiable $275 fee per vehicle (subject to change).
Expiration: 11/11/26
Market Value up to $2,450
This certificate entitles the bearer to a one-way passage for one personal vehicle between the ports of Honolulu and San Diego, California on the M/V Marjorie C, or between the ports of Honolulu, Hilo, or Kahului and San Diego, California on M/V Jean Anne.
Please note: Inoperable vehicles and vehicles valued at $100,000 or more, and vehicles that are larger than the following dimensions (21' 8" OR 260" in length, 8' OR 96" in width, and
7 OR 84" in height) are not valid for this certificate. Electric vehicles utilizing the Certificate of Passage will be charged a non-negotiable $275 fee per vehicle (subject to change).
Expiration: 11/11/26
Market Value up to $2,450
The gift of creativity! $75 family level membership - includes 20% off Hui classes for 1 year!
Expiration: 11/11/26
Market Value: $75
