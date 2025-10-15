Hosted by

Mālama Kula

About this event

Mālama Kula Silent Auction

Cabana Experience & Dinner for Four at the Fairmont Kea Lani item
Cabana Experience & Dinner for Four at the Fairmont Kea Lani
$350

Starting bid

Spend the day in luxury with a private cabana experience at the Fairmont Kea Lani, followed by dinner for four at their newly renovated, Kō Restaurant.


Market Value: $900

Original Kula Oil Painting by Kari McCarthy item
Original Kula Oil Painting by Kari McCarthy
$2,000

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind original framed oil painting inspired by the rolling hills and golden hues of Kula. Created by Maui artist Kari McCarthy, this piece captures the heart of upcountry's natural beauty.


Horizontal 21" x 37"

*Image shown is exact painting.


Market Value: $4500

Private Lunch and Guided Tour for Two at Ulupalakua Ranch item
Private Lunch and Guided Tour for Two at Ulupalakua Ranch
$150

Starting bid

Your experience begins with lunch at one of our exclusive event spaces, featuring stunning mauka and makai views. Each guest will enjoy their choice of burger or salad and a soft drink from Ulupalakua Ranch Store. After lunch, hop in our SUV for an off-road tour through a scenic section of the ranch. The full experience lasts approximately 2–3 hours.


Market Value: $400

Wine Tasting Experience at Maui Wine – $100 Gift Certificate item
Wine Tasting Experience at Maui Wine – $100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Seated wine tasting in Maui Wine's historic Tasting Room. Enjoy wine flights, wines by the glass, and light fare in a setting where history, hospitality, and flavor come together.

Two-Night Luxury Stay at The Grand Wailea (Ocean View Room) item
Two-Night Luxury Stay at The Grand Wailea (Ocean View Room)
$750

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with a two-night stay at the iconic Grand Wailea in Maui, Hawaii. Lounge by the pools, take in breathtaking island views, and experience the ultimate island getaway. This staycation promises relaxation and unforgettable memories.


Market value: $2500

Custom Hand-Shaped Surfboard by Charlie Smith item
Custom Hand-Shaped Surfboard by Charlie Smith
$150

Starting bid

Create the surfboard of your dreams with a custom hand-shaped board by Charlie Smith. This certificate covers the 'shape only' for a board up to 7'6" in length (value up to $375).


Please note:

-Glassing, color, finish, fins, and additional features are not included.

-Buyer is responsible for glassing and fins.


An opportunity to own a handcrafted piece shaped with expert precision.

Lāhainā Brewing Co. Tour & Tasting Experience item
Lāhainā Brewing Co. Tour & Tasting Experience
$100

Starting bid

Gather your friends (up to 8 guests) for an intimate and unforgettable tasting adventure at Lāhainā Brewing Co.’s Upcountry Taproom. Explore the brewing process, sample a curated flight of their signature beers, and hear the stories behind each brew. Perfect for craft beer lovers or anyone looking for good vibes and great flavors.


Market Value: $250

Air Maui Helicopter Tour – One Seat Gift Certificate item
Air Maui Helicopter Tour – One Seat Gift Certificate
$175

Starting bid

Experience Maui from a whole new perspective with a seat on an Air Maui Helicopter Tour. Take in epic views of waterfalls, coastline, and hidden valleys. The ultimate solo adventure day!


Market Value: $400

Rivers to the Sea – Surf Lesson for Four item
Rivers to the Sea – Surf Lesson for Four
$200

Starting bid

Grab your crew and hit the waves! Enjoy a private surf lesson for four with the expert instructors at Rivers to the Sea.


Market Value: $480

Trilogy Excursions – $400 Gift Card item
Trilogy Excursions – $400 Gift Card
$175

Starting bid

Set sail with Trilogy and experience Maui’s coast from the water! This $400 gift card can be used toward one of their incredible ocean adventures—whether it’s snorkeling, sunset sailing, or cruising to Lanaʻi. A perfect way to spend a day on the water!

Maui Country Club – Two-Week Trial Membership item
Maui Country Club – Two-Week Trial Membership
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy two weeks of island living at its best with a trial membership to Maui Country Club. Relax by the pool, play a few rounds of golf or tennis, and soak in the laid-back club vibes. Market Value: $750

Handcrafted Canoe Paddle - Mango Wood item
Handcrafted Canoe Paddle - Mango Wood
$200

Starting bid

Locally crafted custom-made Mango Wood Hawaiian canoe paddle. Hand made locally in Makawao by master woodworker and paddler Nate Decker  @fivepeaksmountaincompany These functional handmade Hawaiian Canoe Paddles are made with sustainably and locally sourced wood and designed to be displayed in your home or office. Retail value $450. 

Handcrafted Canoe Paddle – Koa Wood item
Handcrafted Canoe Paddle – Koa Wood
$300

Starting bid

Locally crafted custom-made Koa Wood Hawaiian canoe paddle. Hand made locally in Makawao by master woodworker and paddler Nate Decker @fivepeaksmountaincompany These functional handmade Hawaiian Canoe Paddles are are made with sustainably and locally sourced wood and designed to be displayed in your home or office.

Retail value $550.

Moku Roots – $90 Gift Certificate item
Moku Roots – $90 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift certificate to Moku Roots now based in Kula, Maui. Plant based, farm to table, zero waste. Your delicious meal awaits!


$90 Market Value

Marlow Gift Card – $300 item
Marlow Gift Card – $300
$120

Starting bid

Share a meal and enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and locally inspired dishes at Marlow, one of Maui’s favorite Upcountry restaurants.


Market Value: $300

Marlow Gift Card – $300
$120

Starting bid

NEWLY ADDED


Due to overwhelming support, Marlow's first $300 gift card was a hit and sold out in no time – so they've generously donated another one!


Share a meal and enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and locally inspired dishes at Marlow, one of Maui’s favorite Upcountry restaurants.


Market Value: $300

Two-Night Stay at The Maui Coast Hotel item
Two-Night Stay at The Maui Coast Hotel
$220

Starting bid

A two-night getaway at the Maui Coast Hotel in sunny Kīhei awaits! Just steps from the beach, restaurants, and shops, this modern island retreat offers the perfect mix of comfort, convenience, and aloha spirit.


Market Value: $500

‘Ukulele Lesson with Gold Record Musician Pamela Polland item
‘Ukulele Lesson with Gold Record Musician Pamela Polland
$40

Starting bid

Absolute beginners to players of any level welcome for this fun ‘ukulele experience at Pamelaʻs beautiful home in Kula. Lesson valid for two people. Must be 10 years old or older. 


Market Value: $100 for two people.

Voice Lesson with Gold Record Musician Pamela Polland item
Voice Lesson with Gold Record Musician Pamela Polland
$30

Starting bid

This lesson will be a “voice analysis” that will help ANYone learn about their potential in the field of singing. Come learn about your voice! Lesson will be held at Pamelaʻs home studio in Kula.  Market Value: $80

Pasha Hawaii – Certificate of Passage (Item #1) item
Pasha Hawaii – Certificate of Passage (Item #1)
$850

Starting bid

This certificate entitles the bearer to a one-way passage for one personal vehicle between the ports of Honolulu and San Diego, California on the M/V Marjorie C, or between the ports of Honolulu, Hilo, or Kahului and San Diego, California on M/V Jean Anne.


Please note: Inoperable vehicles and vehicles valued at $100,000 or more, and vehicles that are larger than the following dimensions (21' 8" OR 260" in length, 8' OR 96" in width, and

7 OR 84" in height) are not valid for this certificate. Electric vehicles utilizing the Certificate of Passage will be charged a non-negotiable $275 fee per vehicle (subject to change).


Expiration: 11/11/26


Market Value up to $2,450

Pasha Hawaii – Certificate of Passage (Item #2) item
Pasha Hawaii – Certificate of Passage (Item #2)
$850

Starting bid

This certificate entitles the bearer to a one-way passage for one personal vehicle between the ports of Honolulu and San Diego, California on the M/V Marjorie C, or between the ports of Honolulu, Hilo, or Kahului and San Diego, California on M/V Jean Anne.


Please note: Inoperable vehicles and vehicles valued at $100,000 or more, and vehicles that are larger than the following dimensions (21' 8" OR 260" in length, 8' OR 96" in width, and

7 OR 84" in height) are not valid for this certificate. Electric vehicles utilizing the Certificate of Passage will be charged a non-negotiable $275 fee per vehicle (subject to change).


Expiration: 11/11/26


Market Value up to $2,450

Hui No'eau Family Level Membership item
Hui No'eau Family Level Membership
$30

Starting bid

The gift of creativity! $75 family level membership - includes 20% off Hui classes for 1 year!


Expiration: 11/11/26


Market Value: $75

