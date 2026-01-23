Mālama Nā Keiki - A Night to Benefit Waimea Country School

Hosted by
About this event
Includes
Master Class 4-5pm
Dinner by Chef Ippy Aiona
Performances
Live & Silent Auctions
Child Care for school age children will be led by Coach Joshua in the Big Field and Waimea Yoga Studio during the event. Childcare will be confirmed prior to the event. Please purchase as many spaces as needed and reach out to us with any questions.
Sponsor a ticket for a teacher, performer and/or their guest
$
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