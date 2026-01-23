Waimea Country School

Hosted by

Waimea Country School

About this event

Mālama Nā Keiki - A Night to Benefit Waimea Country School

65-1237 Kawaihae Rd

Waimea, HI 96743, USA

Malama Na Keiki Event
$150

Includes

Master Class 4-5pm

Dinner by Chef Ippy Aiona

Performances

Live & Silent Auctions

Child Care with Coach Joshua during Event
$30

Child Care for school age children will be led by Coach Joshua in the Big Field and Waimea Yoga Studio during the event. Childcare will be confirmed prior to the event. Please purchase as many spaces as needed and reach out to us with any questions.

Sponsor A Teacher Ticket
Pay what you can

Sponsor a ticket for a teacher, performer and/or their guest

Add a donation for Waimea Country School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!