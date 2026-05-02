Kupulau Season of Giving: 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Sip with Purpose. 🍷
Elevate your next sunset with this exclusive bundle from Kekoa Reserve Cellars. This set includes two signature bottles that perfectly capture the spirit of the islands:
This bundle comes in a Kekoa Reserve branded travel wine tote. The winner will also receive exclusive information on how to join the winery’s membership program to keep the Aloha flowing all year long.
At Kekoa Reserve, they believe that Aloha is not just a feeling, but a force—the intoxicating essence of love in all its forms. Every bottle they produce is an invitation to explore the sacred expressions of that love: for oneself, for one's passions, and for the comforting embrace of community.
This commitment to connection and community is exactly why Kekoa Reserve is such a vital partner for the Mālama Pono series. Just as we seek to mālama (care for) our cultural traditions, Kekoa Reserve seeks to bottle the force that binds us all together.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Cultivate the Spirit of Aloha. 🌸
Bring the fragrance and beauty of the islands to your own backyard with this exclusive 2-pack of premium plumeria cuttings from Atkinson Plumeria. This family-owned San Diego farm has been sharing the "fragrant spirit of Aloha" for over 30 years.
This bundle includes two stunning varieties:
Mike and Stacy Atkinson are dedicated to the stewardship of these tropical treasures, mirroring ’Umeke’s core value of mālama—the responsibility to care for the traditions and land that sustain us all.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Island Heritage in Bloom. 🌺
Continue your journey into the world of tropical gardening with this exclusive 2-pack of premium plumeria cuttings from Atkinson Plumeria. Based in San Diego, the Atkinson family has dedicated over 30 years to spreading the "fragrant spirit of Aloha" through their expert horticultural care.
This bundle features two iconic varieties:
These cuttings represent more than just beautiful plants; they are a living connection to the heritage of the Pacific Islands. This partnership supports ’Umeke’s mission to preserve and promote Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian cultural traditions through our Mālama Pono event series.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
This lei-making class from Atkinson Plumeria Farm in La Mesa is a beautiful way to engage with the "fragrant spirit of Aloha" through traditional cultural artistry.
Lei-making classes are a bridge to Pacific Island cultural heritage, teaching the artistry and patience required to create these iconic symbols of love and welcome. This experience perfectly embodies our mission of mālama—honoring and preserving the traditions that connect our community.
Details:
Don’t miss your chance to learn this timeless skill from local experts who have been cultivating the spirit of Aloha in San Diego since 1993.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Can’t decide between a new plumeria cutting or a lei-making class? This $50 gift certificate to Atkinson Plumeria Farm in La Mesa is the perfect solution.
This versatile credit can be used toward any of the farm’s offerings, including:
Owned and operated by Mike and Stacy Atkinson, this local farm is dedicated to the stewardship of Pacific Island traditions.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Equipped for Adventure: The Ultimate Island Bound Bundle 🌴🎒
Gear up for your next adventure with this premium collection featuring two beloved island-inspired brands. This bundle is thoughtfully curated to bring "Polynesian Flair" and functional style to your daily life.
The Bundle Includes:
This collaboration highlights the shared values of our partners: ALOHA Collection’s commitment to Mālama ʻĀina (caring for the land) and Leilani’s Attic’s focus on keeping culture and community at the heart of everything they do.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
A Celebration of Heritage and Home. 🌺
Immerse yourself in the traditional patterns and flavors of Hawaii with this thoughtfully curated "Morning in the Islands" bundle. Featuring the iconic Palaka print—a pattern deeply rooted in the history of island workwear—this collection is a beautiful nod to the resilience and culture of the Pacific.
The Bundle Includes:
This bundle brings together the missions of our partners: Leilani’s Attic, a Native Hawaiian family-owned business, and ALOHA Collection, both dedicated to keeping cultural pride visible and vibrant.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
A Tribute to Gratitude and Tradition. 🌺🐢
Celebrate the beauty of Polynesian culture with our final premier bundle. This collection is centered around the theme of gratitude—featuring the Tahitian phrase "Māuruuru" (Thank You) and symbols of protection and longevity.
The Bundle Includes:
This collaboration between Leilani’s Attic and ALOHA Collection highlights the intersection of modern lifestyle and deep-rooted cultural pride.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Your Perfect Beach Day Awaits. 🏖️🍫
Get ready for the shore with this stylish and sustainable bundle featuring Sand Cloud and Leilani's Attic.
The Bundle Includes:
This bundle represents the spirit of Mālama ʻĀina (caring for the land) through Sand Cloud’s mission to save marine life, and the cultural hospitality of Leilani’s Attic, a Native Hawaiian family-owned business.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Oceanic Grace and Timeless Style. 🌊✨
Indulge in the spirit of the islands with this exquisite bundle featuring fine jewelry and coastal essentials. This collection celebrates the beauty of the Pacific and the enduring traditions of its people.
The Bundle Includes:
This pairing brings together Sand Cloud’s mission of Mālama ʻĀina (caring for the land/ocean) and the cultural artistry of Leilani’s Attic, a Native Hawaiian family-owned business.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
A Taste of the Islands: Guahan Grill Experience 🌴🍛
We are thrilled to partner with Guahan Grill, a cornerstone of the San Diego Chamorro community, for our Mālama Pono auction. Known for bringing the authentic flavors of Guam to the mainland, Guahan Grill embodies the spirit of hospitality and cultural pride that sits at the heart of ’Umeke.
The Item:
Food is a universal language of care, and Guahan Grill’s dedication to sharing their heritage through every plate is a beautiful reflection of mālama—nourishing the community while honoring our roots. Whether you are a regular or a first-timer, this is your invitation to experience the warmth and flavor of the Marianas.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
A Taste of the Islands: Guahan Grill Experience 🌴🍛
We are thrilled to partner with Guahan Grill, a cornerstone of the San Diego Chamorro community, for our Mālama Pono auction. Known for bringing the authentic flavors of Guam to the mainland, Guahan Grill embodies the spirit of hospitality and cultural pride that sits at the heart of ’Umeke.
The Item:
Food is a universal language of care, and Guahan Grill’s dedication to sharing their heritage through every plate is a beautiful reflection of mālama—nourishing the community while honoring our roots. Whether you are a regular or a first-timer, this is your invitation to experience the warmth and flavor of the Marianas.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Nurture Your Story: A Literary Journey with Kauakanilehua Mahoe Adams. ✍️📖
Unlock your creative potential with this exclusive "Author’s Craft" bundle, generously donated by author and storyteller Kauakanilehua "Kaua" Mahoe Adams. This item is a dream for aspiring writers, poets, and storytellers looking to refine their voice and honor their own narratives.
The Bundle Includes:
At ’Umeke, we believe in the power of storytelling to preserve culture and foster community wellness. By bidding on this item, you aren't just investing in your writing—you are supporting the Mālama Pono event series and our mission to keep Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian traditions thriving through education and the arts.
About the Author: Kauakanilehua "Kaua" Mahoe Adams is a dedicated voice in the literary community, focusing on themes of heritage, identity, and highlighting our shared experiences.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Starting bid
Inspire the Next Generation: A Literary Community Experience with Kauakanilehua Mahoe Adams. 🎤📖
Bring the power of storytelling to your school, organization, or community group with this unique "Community Storyteller" bundle. This item offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with author Kauakanilehua "Kaua" Mahoe Adams to foster a love for literature and heritage.
The Bundle Includes:
This item is a perfect gift for local teachers, librarians, or community leaders looking to "mālama" their students' creative growth. By bidding on this bundle, you are supporting ’Umeke’s mission to keep Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian traditions alive through the power of the written and spoken word.
About the Author: Kauakanilehua "Kaua" Mahoe Adams is an author and educator whose work centers on the discussion of the cultural identities we hold and preserving our shared stories.
100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!