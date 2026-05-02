Kupulau Season of Giving: 2026 Silent Auction

Sip with Purpose. 🍷

Elevate your next sunset with this exclusive bundle from Kekoa Reserve Cellars. This set includes two signature bottles that perfectly capture the spirit of the islands:

2023 Aloha Ho'omana Sauvignon Blanc: A crisp, refreshing white ($42 value).

2022 Aloha Kaunu Cabernet Sauvignon: A bold, sophisticated red ($59 value).

This bundle comes in a Kekoa Reserve branded travel wine tote. The winner will also receive exclusive information on how to join the winery’s membership program to keep the Aloha flowing all year long.



At Kekoa Reserve, they believe that Aloha is not just a feeling, but a force—the intoxicating essence of love in all its forms. Every bottle they produce is an invitation to explore the sacred expressions of that love: for oneself, for one's passions, and for the comforting embrace of community.





This commitment to connection and community is exactly why Kekoa Reserve is such a vital partner for the Mālama Pono series. Just as we seek to mālama (care for) our cultural traditions, Kekoa Reserve seeks to bottle the force that binds us all together.



100% of the proceeds directly support the work of 'Umeke, ensuring that the traditions and values of our Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian communities continue to thrive.