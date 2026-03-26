Mālama Pono: Culture, Connection and Celebration

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Saturday, May 9th
9AM
ALOHA I KE KAI @ Buccaneer Beach (Ages 14+)
Supsquatch out with Interval Rsrch and Native Like Water
Saturday, May 9th
12:30PM
ALOHA 'ĀINA @ Mission Branch Library or join virtually via Zoom
Virtual live presentation and Q&A with Limahuli Garden and Preserve (Kaua'i)
Saturday, May 9th
6PM
MĀLAMA PONO: CARE THROUGH CULTURE @ Oceanside Museum of Art
An evening of culture, community, food, and art with 'Umeke, Mindfull Movement, and NHPI Leadership Network
Sunday, May 10th
8:30AM
HI'UWAI OCEAN BLESSING @ Oceanside Harbor Beach
with Kumu Ilima of Kūhai Hālau O 'Ilima Pā 'Ōlapa Kahiko
Sunday, May 10th
9AM
HOE WA'A: MORNING PADDLE @ Oceanside Harbor Boat Launch (Ages 14+)
with Oceanside Outrigger Canoe Club
Sunday, May 10th
11AM
HE'E NALU SURFBOARD SHAPING AND RIDING @ California Surf Museum
Explore how Hawaiian ali'i introduced surfing to the world and shape your own handboard
$
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