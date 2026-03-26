Umeke

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Umeke

About this event

Mālama Pono: Culture, Connection and Celebration

Oceanside

CA, USA

Aloha I Ke Kai
Free

Saturday, May 9th

9AM


ALOHA I KE KAI @ Buccaneer Beach (Ages 14+)

Supsquatch out with Interval Rsrch and Native Like Water

Aloha 'Āina
Free

Saturday, May 9th

12:30PM


ALOHA 'ĀINA @ Mission Branch Library or join virtually via Zoom

Virtual live presentation and Q&A with Limahuli Garden and Preserve (Kaua'i)

Mālama Pono: Care Through Culture
Free

Saturday, May 9th

6PM


MĀLAMA PONO: CARE THROUGH CULTURE @ Oceanside Museum of Art

An evening of culture, community, food, and art with 'Umeke, Mindfull Movement, and NHPI Leadership Network

Ocean Blessing
Free

Sunday, May 10th

8:30AM


HI'UWAI OCEAN BLESSING @ Oceanside Harbor Beach

with Kumu Ilima of Kūhai Hālau O 'Ilima Pā 'Ōlapa Kahiko

Hoe Wa'a: Morning Paddle
Free

Sunday, May 10th

9AM


HOE WA'A: MORNING PADDLE @ Oceanside Harbor Boat Launch (Ages 14+)

with Oceanside Outrigger Canoe Club

He'e Nalu Surfboard Shaping and Riding
Free

Sunday, May 10th

11AM


HE'E NALU SURFBOARD SHAPING AND RIDING @ California Surf Museum

Explore how Hawaiian ali'i introduced surfing to the world and shape your own handboard

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