Malay & Filipino Feast

609 Congress Ave.

Austin, TX 78701, USA

General admission item
General admission
$75
Join us for an unforgettable meal where the vibrant, rich flavors of Malaysia meet the bold, fresh tastes of the Philippines. This exclusive event features a unique collaboration between two chefs—Chef Wee Fong Ehlers from Malaysia and Chef Dan Castro from the Philippines. Together, they’ve crafted a special menu that celebrates the essence of both cultures, blending traditional ingredients with modern twists. The menu features a curated multi-course meal, each dish thoughtfully designed to showcase the diverse culinary heritage of both countries. Get tickets today for a collaboration that brings together the best of Southeast Asia in every bite.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing