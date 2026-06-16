Malheur's Future Takes Flight

Effortlessly chic and endlessly versatile, the Cascade Necklace pairs beautifully with your favorite pieces or shines as a standalone statement. Crafted from plated brass and finished with 18k gold, this chain necklace adapts to any mood. Layer it for dimension or wear it solo for understated elegance. The neutral cord will compliment every outfit in your rotation.





Donor: Bronwen artisan jewelry is beautiful jewelry designed for active women. Each piece of jewelry is versatile and simple, and all handmade in the USA. (Bend, OR)