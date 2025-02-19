eventClosed

MALL 2025 Raffle - Prizes Prizes Prizes!!!

$

Yeti Cooler & Cocktails
$10
🍷🎉 Yeti Cooler & Cocktails 🎉🍷 Rep your town in style with this amazing prize pack! 🎟️🔥 🥶 Wine-colored Tundra Yeti Cooler with Wheels – Keep your drinks ice-cold in ultimate style! 💧 Customized MALL Water Bottle – Stay hydrated while showing off your local pride! 💰 $200 to Cambridge Wine – Stock up on your favorite bottles & celebrate like a true Morristown local! Don't miss your chance to win this EPIC bundle! Grab your raffle tickets now! 🎟️💨
Spa & Scratch Off Package
$10
🎉 Jackpot & Relaxation Prize! 🎉 💰 Win BIG with $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets! Will you hit the jackpot?! 🎟️💵 💆‍♀️ Unwind in luxury with a $250 gift card to DePasquale Spa! Treat yourself to the ultimate spa day! 🧖‍♂️✨ $100 in spa products from Ulta $100 to Uber Eats This is your chance to win, relax, and indulge! 🎊
Morristown Foodie Package
$10
🍽️ Dine Around Town Prize! 🎉 Get ready for a delicious adventure! One lucky winner will enjoy dining at some of the best restaurants in town AND score some fresh MALL swag! 😍 🌟 Win a bundle of gift cards to amazing local restaurants! $100 Coniglios, $100 South & Pine, $125 Chef Freddy's, $25 Scoop Station, $50 Chocolatier, $50 Arthurs, $100 Harvest Group 🛍️ PLUS – a $50 gift card to Alfred’s to stock up on your favorite MALL merch! 🎟️✨
$500 Cash Prize
$10
💰🎉 Win $500 in CASH! 🎉💰 Who wouldn’t love an extra $500 in their pocket?! 🤑💵 This is your chance to score cold, hard cash—no strings attached!
Yeti Cooler & Cocktails - 3 for $25
$25
🍷🎉 Yeti Cooler & Cocktails 🎉🍷 3 tickets for $25 Rep your town in style with this amazing prize pack! 🎟️🔥 🥶 Wine-colored Tundra Yeti Cooler with Wheels – Keep your drinks ice-cold in ultimate style! 💧 Customized MALL Water Bottle – Stay hydrated while showing off your local pride! 💰 $200 to Cambridge Wine – Stock up on your favorite bottles & celebrate like a true Morristown local! Don't miss your chance to win this EPIC bundle! 🎊 Grab your raffle tickets now! 🎟️💨
Spa & Scratch Off Package - 3 for $25
$25
🎉 Jackpot & Relaxation Prize! 🎉 3 tickets for $25 💰 Win BIG with $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets! Will you hit the jackpot?! 🎟️💵 💆‍♀️ Unwind in luxury with a $250 gift card to DePasquale Spa! Treat yourself to the ultimate spa day! 🧖‍♂️✨ $100 in spa products from Ulta $100 to Uber Eats This is your chance to win, relax, and indulge! 🎊
Morristown Foodie Package - 3 for $25
$25
🍽️ Dine Around Town Prize! 🎉 3 Tickets for $25 Get ready for a delicious adventure! One lucky winner will enjoy dining at some of the best restaurants in town AND score some fresh MALL swag! 😍 🌟 Win a bundle of gift cards to amazing local restaurants! $100 Coniglios, $100 South & Pine, $125 Chef Freddy's, $25 Scoop Station, $50 Chocolatier, $50 Arthurs, $100 Harvest Group 🛍️ PLUS – a $50 gift card to Alfred’s to stock up on your favorite MALL merch! 🎟️✨
$500 Cash Prize - 3 for $25
$25
💰🎉 Win $500 in CASH! 🎉💰 3 tickets for $25 Who wouldn’t love an extra $500 in their pocket?! 🤑💵 This is your chance to score cold, hard cash—no strings attached!

