Malo-thon "Holo for da ʻOlos"

89-101 Farrington Hwy

Waianae, HI 96792, USA

General Admission
$35
Includes: t-shirt, certificate of achievement, and swag bag.
Poly Fitness
$10
POLY FITNESS Time: 9:10 AM – 10:10 AM A fun, fast-paced workout using Tahitian dance basics. Get your heart pumping with hip shakes and island rhythms. No experience needed—great for all ages! (Ages 5 and under free)
Pulukoa Fitness
$10
PULUKOA FITNESS Time: 9:10 AM – 10:10 AM In addition to the Malo-thon jog, we’ll offer fitness sessions for all ages and levels. Join our beginner-friendly hula class — a joyful, heart-pumping workout grounded in Hawaiian movement, music, and mana! Celebrate wellness through the rhythm of hula and aloha. (Ages 5 and under free)
Drawstring Bag
$15
Malothon T-Shirt
$20
Sizes: S / M/ L / XL
Malothon T-Shirt
$25
Sizes: 2XL / 3XL / 4 XL / 5XL
