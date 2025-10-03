MALS Foundation's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Estimated value: $300
Donated/crafted by Jason Button
Starting bid
Estimated value: $300
Starting bid
Estimated value: $415
Includes:
(1) certificate that entitles the winner to an 8-bottle wine tasting for up to 16 people (in-home or office) conducted by Brian Osuch of PRP Wine
Tasting to be conducted at home or in a business office Monday-Thursday, weekends negotiable. Expires February 25th, 2026
Donated by: Brian Osuch, PRP Wine International
Starting bid
Estimated value: $470
Includes:
(1) 750mL Maker's Mark 101 Special Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
(1) 750mL Horse Soldier Forged In Fire Straight Bourbon Whiskey
(1) 750mL Angel's Envy Triple Oak Straight Bourbon Whiskey
(1) Smoky Crafts Cocktail smoker kit
(5) Smoky Crafts woodchips
PLUS (1) bottle of MALS Foundation Detroit City Distillery Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey (to be delivered to winner after Thanksgiving)
Donated by: Kaspryzk and Jusczcyk family
Starting bid
Estimated value: $600
