Sales closed

MALS Foundation's Silent Auction

MALS Foundation Handmade Cutting & Charcuterie Board item
MALS Foundation Handmade Cutting & Charcuterie Board
$150

Starting bid

Estimated value: $300


Donated/crafted by Jason Button

Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Autographed Picture item
Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Autographed Picture
$150

Starting bid

Estimated value: $300

PRP Wine International Home Wine Tasting item
PRP Wine International Home Wine Tasting
$200

Starting bid

Estimated value: $415


Includes:

(1) certificate that entitles the winner to an 8-bottle wine tasting for up to 16 people (in-home or office) conducted by Brian Osuch of PRP Wine


Tasting to be conducted at home or in a business office Monday-Thursday, weekends negotiable. Expires February 25th, 2026


Donated by: Brian Osuch, PRP Wine International

Whiskey Basket & Cocktail Smoker Kit item
Whiskey Basket & Cocktail Smoker Kit
$225

Starting bid

Estimated value: $470


Includes:

(1) 750mL Maker's Mark 101 Special Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(1) 750mL Horse Soldier Forged In Fire Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(1) 750mL Angel's Envy Triple Oak Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(1) Smoky Crafts Cocktail smoker kit

(5) Smoky Crafts woodchips


PLUS (1) bottle of MALS Foundation Detroit City Distillery Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey (to be delivered to winner after Thanksgiving)


Donated by: Kaspryzk and Jusczcyk family

Aiden Hutchinson Autographed Helmet item
Aiden Hutchinson Autographed Helmet
$300

Starting bid

Estimated value: $600

