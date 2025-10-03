MALS Foundation's Silent Auction

Estimated value: $415





Includes:

(1) certificate that entitles the winner to an 8-bottle wine tasting for up to 16 people (in-home or office) conducted by Brian Osuch of PRP Wine





Tasting to be conducted at home or in a business office Monday-Thursday, weekends negotiable. Expires February 25th, 2026





Donated by: Brian Osuch, PRP Wine International