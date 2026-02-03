Mama Money Series (4-Part Workshop Series) Hosted by Horizon Over the Spectrum, Inc.

The Mama Money Series Planner (Digital Edition) is a thoughtfully designed companion for mamas navigating finances, advocacy, and the mental load of motherhood.



This downloadable PDF includes guided reflections, scenario-based activities, and practical tools aligned with each session of the Mama Money Series. Designed to be used digitally or printed at home, it allows you to move at your own pace—without pressure or perfection.



Instant download (67-pages)



Use on tablet or device, or print as needed

Gentle, judgment-free support for real life