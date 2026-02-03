Mama Money Series (4-Part Workshop Series) Hosted by Horizon Over the Spectrum, Inc.

About this event
Theme: Understanding Your Money Story as a Mama
Description:
Motherhood shapes how we think, feel, and make decisions about money—often in ways we don’t realize.
This session is the foundational workshop of the Mama Money Series and is designed to help mamas explore their money story with honesty, compassion, and curiosity. Together, we’ll examine mindset, habits, and the emotional load that often accompanies financial decision-making.
This is a judgment-free, supportive space to reflect, learn, and feel seen—no pressure to have it all figured out.
What to Expect:
• Exploring your relationship with money
• Understanding how motherhood impacts financial habits
• Gentle reflection and discussion
• Community connection and encouragement
Who Should Attend:
All mamas—especially those feeling overwhelmed, stuck, or unsure where to begin.
Theme: Taking Control of Our Finances
Financial Security • Advocacy • Motherhood
Description:
Motherhood carries a heavy mental load—and finances often add to the overwhelm.
This session focuses on helping mamas move from feeling scattered to feeling focused. It includes a 1-hour Focus Framework session led by Lisa Bailey, along with a dedicated segment on autism advocacy and how systems impact family finances, and a closing reflection centered on motherhood.
This workshop honors real life while offering practical tools to help you focus with intention—not perfection.
What to Expect:
• A Focus Framework session
• Autism advocacy and systems awareness
• Motherhood-centered reflection
• Supportive, judgment-free community space
Who Should Attend:
All mamas, especially caregivers navigating advocacy, special needs, or high mental load
Theme: Staying Focused When Life Gets Loud
Consistency • Capacity • Grace
Description:
Summer brings shifting routines, increased caregiving demands, and full calendars—and staying consistent can feel impossible.
This session is designed to help mamas maintain progress during busy seasons without burnout, guilt, or giving up. We’ll focus on sustainability, emotional regulation, and realistic systems that support real life.
This workshop is about learning how to adjust without quitting.
What to Expect:
• Understanding why consistency breaks down
• Tools for low-capacity weeks
• Reset strategies without starting over
• Reflection centered on motherhood and grace
Who Should Attend:
Mamas navigating busy seasons, changing routines, or caregiver fatigue.
Theme: Planning With Purpose as a Mama
Advocacy • Stability • Long-Term Vision
Description:
As routines settle and a new season begins, many mamas start thinking about long-term stability—while still navigating advocacy and uncertainty.
This final session of the Mama Money Series focuses on planning with purpose, honoring motherhood, advocacy, and future vision without fear or pressure.
This is a reflective, forward-looking space to align values, priorities, and long-term goals.
What to Expect:
• Planning with caregiving realities in mind
• Redefining financial security through motherhood
• Legacy and vision reflection
• A meaningful close to the series
Who Should Attend:
Mamas thinking about long-term stability, transitions, and future planning.
The Mama Money Series Planner (Digital Edition) is a thoughtfully designed companion for mamas navigating finances, advocacy, and the mental load of motherhood.
This downloadable PDF includes guided reflections, scenario-based activities, and practical tools aligned with each session of the Mama Money Series. Designed to be used digitally or printed at home, it allows you to move at your own pace—without pressure or perfection.
Instant download (67-pages)
Use on tablet or device, or print as needed
Gentle, judgment-free support for real life
The Mama Money Series Planner (Printed Spiral Edition) is a beautifully bound, physical planner created for mamas who prefer to write, reflect, and process on paper.
This spiral-bound copy includes all guided activities, reflections, and tools from the Mama Money Series, thoughtfully organized to support awareness, focus, sustainability, and planning with purpose. Perfect for journaling during sessions or quiet moments at home.
Spiral-bound for easy writing (67-pages)
Ideal for workshops, note-taking, and reflection
A keepsake you can return to again and again
Each session stands alone. Attend one or purchase the Full 4-Part Mama Money Series Pass (Early Bird Special) to join all the sessions and get a copy of the digital planner + reflection guide.
If you missed Part 1, I'll send you the session notes, resources, and free goodies that were emailed to participants.
This pass saves you $$$$.
Progress happens through focus, not perfection.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!