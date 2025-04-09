Mamas In Music Memberships

Limited access to select spaces and resources. Great for getting started. ✔ Access to our private Facebook group ✔ Subscription to the MiM newsletter ✔ Invitation to our monthly Community Chat ✔ Access to select free virtual and in-person events ✔ Access to our MiM Resource List (Mama-friendly tools, services, and support) ✔ Members only resources and select discounts

Limited access to select spaces and resources. Great for getting started. ✔ Access to our private Facebook group ✔ Subscription to the MiM newsletter ✔ Invitation to our monthly Community Chat ✔ Access to select free virtual and in-person events ✔ Access to our MiM Resource List (Mama-friendly tools, services, and support) ✔ Members only resources and select discounts

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