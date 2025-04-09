Mamas In Music Inc

Offered by

Mamas In Music Inc

About the memberships

Mamas In Music Memberships

Professional Member
$100

Valid until July 20, 2027

Full access to all member spaces, events, resources, discounts, and more. ✔ All Free Membership benefits ✔ All MiM Community Member benefits ✔ Free entry to select paid events ✔ Early access to special events
Basic Member
$50

Valid until July 20, 2027

General access to events, select resources, and community discussions. ✔ All Free Membership benefits  ✔ Access to MiM Circle Community Hub ✔ Discounts on workshops & programs ✔ Priority access to select opportunities & collaborations ✔ Early access to special events
Student/ Hardship
$30

Valid until July 20, 2027

Discounted full access for those who need financial flexibility. Includes features of a basic membership
Free Membership
Free

Valid until July 20, 2027

Limited access to select spaces and resources. Great for getting started. ✔ Access to our private Facebook group ✔ Subscription to the MiM newsletter ✔ Invitation to our monthly  Community Chat ✔ Access to select free virtual and in-person events ✔ Access to our MiM Resource List (Mama-friendly tools, services, and support) ✔ Members only resources and select discounts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!