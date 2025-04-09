Mamas In Music Memberships

Full access to all member spaces, events, resources, discounts, and more.
✔ All Free Membership benefits
✔ All MiM Community Member benefits
✔ Free entry to select paid events
✔ Early access to special events
Full access to all member spaces, events, resources, discounts, and more.
✔ All Free Membership benefits
✔ All MiM Community Member benefits
✔ Free entry to select paid events
✔ Early access to special events
Basic Member
$50
Valid until July 20, 2027
General access to events, select resources, and community discussions.
✔ All Free Membership benefits
✔ Access to MiM Circle Community Hub
✔ Discounts on workshops & programs
✔ Priority access to select opportunities & collaborations
✔ Early access to special events
General access to events, select resources, and community discussions.
✔ All Free Membership benefits
✔ Access to MiM Circle Community Hub
✔ Discounts on workshops & programs
✔ Priority access to select opportunities & collaborations
✔ Early access to special events
Student/ Hardship
$30
Valid until July 20, 2027
Discounted full access for those who need financial flexibility. Includes features of a basic membership
Discounted full access for those who need financial flexibility. Includes features of a basic membership
Free Membership
Free
Valid until July 20, 2027
Limited access to select spaces and resources. Great for getting started.
✔ Access to our private Facebook group
✔ Subscription to the MiM newsletter
✔ Invitation to our monthly Community Chat
✔ Access to select free virtual and in-person events
✔ Access to our MiM Resource List (Mama-friendly tools, services, and support)
✔ Members only resources and select discounts
Limited access to select spaces and resources. Great for getting started.
✔ Access to our private Facebook group
✔ Subscription to the MiM newsletter
✔ Invitation to our monthly Community Chat
✔ Access to select free virtual and in-person events
✔ Access to our MiM Resource List (Mama-friendly tools, services, and support)
✔ Members only resources and select discounts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!