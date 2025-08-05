Mamie C. Woodford Scholarship Silent Auction

Date Night, Upgraded – A Week (or Night!) of Unforgettable Experiences





Grab your bestie or your boo and enjoy a curated lineup of memorable date nights—generously donated by some of Baltimore’s most unique businesses. Whether you spread them out or go all in for a wild week of fun, this package is the ultimate way to explore the city in style!





Urban Axes – 1-Hour Axe Throwing for Two

Let out your inner lumberjack with an hour of social throwing at Urban Axes Baltimore. No experience needed—just bring your game face!

[Valid 8/16/2025 – 8/16/2026] www.urbanaxes.com/locations/baltimore)





Baltimore Spirits Co.– Whiskey Tour + Bottles

Enjoy a fascinating tour and whiskey blending class for two. Discover the legacy of Maryland Rye and the art of craft distilling.

[No expiration]

www.baltimorespiritsco.com/





Candles by Candy– Candle-Making Experience for Two

Get cozy and creative with a 60–90 minute hands-on candle-making session. You and your guest will each craft your own 8 oz candle, complete with custom labels and a dedicated wax instructor.

Book anytime www.candlesbycandyshop.com/





City Cruises Baltimore – Signature Dinner Cruise for Two

Savor a chef-curated buffet aboard a Baltimore Inner Harbor Dinner Cruise, complete with a live DJ, dancing, games, and breathtaking skyline views. The perfect way to end a magical date night.

Expires 7/15/2026

Whether you're kindling romance, friendship, or simply treating yourself to fun, this package delivers unforgettable moments around every corner of the city.

www.cityexperiences.com/baltimore