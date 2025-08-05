Mamie C. Woodford Scholarship Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Date Night, Upgraded – A Week (or Night!) of Unforgettable Experiences
Grab your bestie or your boo and enjoy a curated lineup of memorable date nights—generously donated by some of Baltimore’s most unique businesses. Whether you spread them out or go all in for a wild week of fun, this package is the ultimate way to explore the city in style!
Urban Axes – 1-Hour Axe Throwing for Two
Let out your inner lumberjack with an hour of social throwing at Urban Axes Baltimore. No experience needed—just bring your game face!
[Valid 8/16/2025 – 8/16/2026] www.urbanaxes.com/locations/baltimore)
Baltimore Spirits Co.– Whiskey Tour + Bottles
Enjoy a fascinating tour and whiskey blending class for two. Discover the legacy of Maryland Rye and the art of craft distilling.
[No expiration]
Candles by Candy– Candle-Making Experience for Two
Get cozy and creative with a 60–90 minute hands-on candle-making session. You and your guest will each craft your own 8 oz candle, complete with custom labels and a dedicated wax instructor.
Book anytime www.candlesbycandyshop.com/
City Cruises Baltimore – Signature Dinner Cruise for Two
Savor a chef-curated buffet aboard a Baltimore Inner Harbor Dinner Cruise, complete with a live DJ, dancing, games, and breathtaking skyline views. The perfect way to end a magical date night.
Expires 7/15/2026
Whether you're kindling romance, friendship, or simply treating yourself to fun, this package delivers unforgettable moments around every corner of the city.
Luxury Baltimore Getaway + Distillery Experience
Enjoy a two-night stay at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, a luxury hotel set on the iconic Recreation Pier in the heart of historic Fell’s Point. With elegant, modern interiors, stunning waterfront views, and exceptional service, the Pendry offers a perfect blend of classic charm and contemporary luxury.
Learn more about the Pendry → https://www.pendry.com/baltimore/
Included in your getaway:
Distillery Tour for Two at the Sagamore Spirit Distillery. Discover the art of crafting award-winning rye whiskey on a 45–60 minute waterfront tour. Guests 21+ will enjoy a tasting at the end.
$100 Clyde’s Restaurant Group Gift Card – After your tour, head next door to Rye Street Tavern or choose from any participating Clyde’s location to enjoy a memorable meal.
Gift card valid through 12/31/2026.
View participating restaurants → https://www.clydes.com/clydes-restaurant-group/
The Auto Spa
Ultimate Car Care Kit – Stay Road-Ready in Style
Be prepared for the unexpected and keep your car looking fresh with this fully loaded Car Care Kit, perfect for new drivers, road trip lovers, or anyone who takes pride in their ride.
This kit includes two (2) gift cards for Super Car Wash and one (1) oil change gift card from Super Car Wash & Lube (Expires 12/31/2028), plus all the essentials to keep your car clean, organized, and road-ready!
Kit Includes:
Jumper cables
Electrical tape
Air pressure gauge
Flathead + Phillips screwdrivers
First aid kit
Chamois drying towel
Microfiber cleaning mitt & duster
Lint roller with handle
Grip dot gloves
High-tech car cleaning compound
Car garbage bin
Blanket
Water bottle
Nail file
Car coasters
Air fresheners
iPhone lightning cable with AC plug
Sturdy carrying case
Whether you're tackling everyday maintenance or prepping for a long drive, this kit keeps you covered—clean, safe, and connected.
https://www.washluberepair.com
Stars Galaxy Grooming
Pamper Your Pup – Dog Grooming Gift Certificate
Treat your furry friend to a spa day with this dog grooming gift certificate from Stars Galaxy Grooming! Known for their gentle care and exceptional service, SGG provides a stress-free grooming experience that prioritizes comfort, cleanliness, and tail-wagging results.
🐾 Thoughtful, patient, and pet-focused
🐾 Valid for one (1) full grooming session
🐾 Certificate expires: 12/31/2026
🐾 One certificate per customer
Join the Stars Galaxy Grooming family and let your pup shine like the star they are!
Book your appointment: https://booking.moego.pet/ol/landing?name=StarsGalaxyGrooming Follow them on Instagram: @starsgalaxygrooming
Are you ready for some FOOTBALL? Get ready for an unforgettable football experience as you cheer on the Baltimore Ravens in style!
This exclusive auction package includes:
Two Premium Club Tickets (section 150) to the Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets game
M&T Bank Stadium
November 23rd, 1:00 PM Kickoff
Enjoy prime club-level seating with upscale amenities, great sightlines, and access to exclusive lounges. Donated by Kristal Hansley, WeSolar CEO and Howard Bison. To learn more about WeSolar visit https://www.wesolar.energy/about/
PLUS…
An Autographed Lamar Jackson Commemorative Football! (Donated by the Baltimore Ravens)
Own a piece of Ravens history with this signed football from superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson—a must-have for any true fan or collector.
Don’t miss your chance to combine the thrill of live NFL action with an iconic piece of memorabilia.
Bid high, support a great cause, and fly with the Flock!
Give the gift of legacy, love, and Howard University pride with this one-of-a-kind auction basket that’s perfect for the youngest future Bison—or the Bison-at-heart!
🌟 What's Inside:
🧶 Custom ‘HU’ Crocheted Blanket by Krafty Creeations, LLC
Wrap your little one—or yourself—in HBCU pride with this handcrafted, custom ‘HU’ children’s blanket. Made with care by Krafty Creeations, LLC, this cozy piece is perfect for bedtime snuggles, nursery décor, or repping Howard on the couch. A beautiful keepsake for any Bison family.
📲 Explore more craftsmanship at @kraftycreeations on Instagram.
📚 Autographed Copy of “Bryson Bison’s First Homecoming” by Derick Bowers
Written by proud Howard alum Derick Bowers, this vibrant children’s book brings the joy and magic of HBCU Homecomings to life. Through playful rhymes and colorful illustrations, young readers will explore themes of tradition, pride, and Black cultural excellence. Signed by the author—making this edition extra special!
🎟️ 2 General Admission Tickets to Howard University Homecoming 2025
Feel the roar of the crowd and the pride of the Bison family as you cheer on the Howard Bison against the Morgan State Bears at Greene Stadium on October 25, 2025. Don’t miss one of the most spirited weekends of the year!
Volo Sports League & Court Rental Package
Grab a partner and get ready for some friendly competition with this Volo Sports package, perfect for anyone looking to get active and social in Baltimore!
Free League for Two
Join a Volo league—pickleball, volleyball, and more—and experience the fun of team sports in a laid-back, social atmosphere.
Free 2-Hour Court Rental
Enjoy a private court rental for pickleball or volleyball and play on your schedule!
Whether you're building your squad, making new friends, or just getting your sweat on, Baltimore Volo is the place to play.
Expiration: 12/31/25
Get ready for a night of baseball, community, and unforgettable collectibles with this all-star auction package!
Two Club Level Tickets (Section 218)
Enjoy premium seating at Camden Yards for HBCU Night as the Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees
Thursday, September 18th, 2025
Take in the action from Club Level with incredible views, upgraded concessions, and a celebration of HBCU excellence throughout the night.
Cal Ripken Jr. Marvel Iron Man Bobblehead
A must-have for collectors! This limited-edition bobblehead merges Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. with Marvel’s Iron Man—an iconic tribute to “The Iron Man” himself.
Autographed Baseball by Trevor Rogers (#28)
Add to your memorabilia collection with a signed ball from Trevor Rogers, standout pitcher and 2021 All-Star.
Contact details for ticket coordination will be provided after the auction concludes.
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy America’s pastime in style—and take home a piece of MLB magic! Perfect for Orioles fans, collectors, and baseball lovers alike.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a serene and stylish escape with this thoughtfully curated package, donated by Courtyard by Marriott Downtown/Inner Harbor and Titan Restaurant Group. Whether you're overdue for rest or celebrating something special, this is your perfect excuse to unwind!
One-Night Stay at Courtyard by Marriott Downtown/Inner Harbor + Breakfast for Two
Nestled in the vibrant Harbor East neighborhood, this hotel offers easy access to the Inner Harbor, National Aquarium, Little Italy, and scenic waterfront promenade.
Enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in stylish accommodations with breakfast for two included.
Booking Details:
Advanced reservation required.
Blackout dates for 2025 Navy/Army game will apply; call sales office for additional dates.
Original certificate must be presented at check-in.
Expires: July 1, 2026
Incidental charges (including parking) not included
Brunch for Two at Blackwall Barn & Lodge (Columbia or Gambrils location)
Enjoy a mouthwatering Sunday brunch buffet at one of the region’s premier dining destinations, donated by Titan Restaurant Group.
Highlights Include:
Made-to-order Omelet Station
Country Fried Chicken & Waffles with maple syrup
Carving Station with Herb-Crusted Prime Rib & Bourbon-Glazed Ham
…plus a wide variety of hot entrees, salads, and sweet treats!
Autographed Bottle of Seven Daughters Moscato
Top off your evening with a bottle of Seven Daughters Moscato, autographed by Howard University alum and Hollywood icon Taraji P. Henson, a proud collaborator of the brand. A perfect collectible for any fan—or the perfect sip to end your night in style!
This package is your invitation to relax, indulge, and enjoy a taste of luxury and culture. Bid now and gift yourself—or someone special—the ultimate staycation!
Head-to-Toe Self-Care & Style Package
Treat yourself—or someone special to the ultimate experience in style, self-care, and relaxation with this curated package of premium services:
Vivacious Tresses – New Client Silk Press Package ($185 Value)
Begin your transformation with a luxurious hair experience at Vivacious Tresses. This New Client Package includes a hair & scalp consultation, relaxing shampoo with massage, deep conditioning treatment, blow dry, trim, and silk press styling (curls or sleek finish).
Book online at https://vivacious-tresses.square.site/
Gift certificate with QR code provided for easy booking.
Massage Envy – 60-Minute Facial or Massage
Choose your path to relaxation with a 60-minute massage or facial at any Massage Envy location nationwide. Whether you're looking to unwind or rejuvenate, Massage Envy offers personalized body care to help you feel your absolute best.
Sip, Savor & Indulge - An Evening with Uncle Nearest at The Spa at The Ivy
+ Dinner for Two at Magdalena Restaurant (Valet Included)
Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Event)
Event Location: The Spa at The Ivy, 205 E. Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Your prize includes:
- Two tickets to Sip, Savor & Indulge - An Evening with Uncle Nearest
- Relaxing Chair Massages by expert therapists
- Hand-crafted Uncle Nearest Whiskey Cocktails paired with light bites
- Opportunity to experience the Uncle Nearest Foot Ritual, a luxurious soak and massage
for tired feet, offered during the event as availability permits
- Dinner for Two at Magdalena Restaurant immediately following the event
- Valet parking included for the evening
Restrictions & Important Information:
- Dinner reservation will immediately follow the event; time will be confirmed in advance.
- Alcohol will only be served to guests 21+.
- The Uncle Nearest Foot Ritual is subject to availability during the event.
- Dinner credit is up to $300 total; any amount over this limit is the responsibility of the
prizewinner. Additional gratuity at dinner is not included unless specified
- Prize is non-transferable and has no cash value.
Enjoy an evening of fine whiskey, relaxation, and exceptional dining in the heart of Baltimore!
Also Included in Auction Basket: Autographed Bottle of Seven Daughters Moscato
Top off your evening with a bottle of Seven Daughters Moscato, autographed by Howard University alum and Hollywood icon Taraji P. Henson, a proud collaborator of the brand. A perfect collectible for any fan—or the perfect sip to end your night in style!
Blackberry Acres Getaway – 3-Night Stay in a Mountain Retreat
Sweet escapes await at Blackberry Acres, a cozy-yet-luxurious retreat just minutes from Deep Creek Lake. Whether you’re lounging in a hammock, grilling on the patio, or soaking in the hot tub under a canopy of stars, this is the ultimate setting for relaxation and reconnection.
Your 3-night stay includes:
4 bedrooms | 4 full bathrooms | Sleeps up to 10 guests
Stone fireplace – perfect for s’mores and late-night chats
Outdoor grill for delicious meals with a view
Hot tub for stargazing and unwinding
Community pool access
Serene outdoor spaces with cozy lounge spots and hammocks
Valid for a Sunday–Wednesday stay
Expires August 1, 2026
$250 cleaning fee covered by HUAC–Baltimore
Just a short drive from Deep Creek Lake, this guest-favorite home is ideal for families, friends, or couples seeking a rejuvenating mountain escape.
For more information and to see a full listing details visit https://www.deepcreek.com/vacation-rentals/blackberry-acres?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwn9y1BhC2ARIsAG5IY-4ZFd1jWHF3ivYnOWyg-DBS9J9yaqLMoI7ZcKEZFaPxbv4HaOcrV30aAm4oEALw_wcB
This curated collection is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life—refined style, luxury leisure, and premium craftsmanship. Whether you're upgrading your wardrobe, enjoying a day on the golf course, savoring a small-batch spirit, or unwinding with a premium cigar, this package offers a complete experience of sophistication and enjoyment.
Christopher Schafer Clothier – $300 Custom Clothing Credit
Upgrade your wardrobe with $300 toward custom menswear or accessories from Christopher Schafer Clothier. Enjoy expert, one-on-one service to create pieces tailored to your body and personal style—from fabric to finish.
Explore more: www.christopherschafer.com
Norbeck Country Club – Golf for Four
Enjoy a round of golf for four players at the beautiful Norbeck Country Club in Rockville, MD (cart fee not included).
Valid Tuesday–Thursday, and Friday before noon.
Expires: June 30, 2026
www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/norbeck-country-club
Triplestone Brandy – 375ml
Indulge in a bottle of TripleStone Brandy, the signature spirit of Blackstone Brothers Distillery, a Black-owned family business. This all-natural, gluten-free brandy is handcrafted and aged to perfection, offering a smooth blend of vanilla, honey, and fruit-forward notes.
Learn more: www.blackstonebrothersdistillery.com
Oliva Cigar Sampler – Box of 6 Premium Cigars
Enjoy a luxurious variety of six handmade Nicaraguan cigars from the renowned Oliva brand, beautifully presented in a Spanish cedar gift box.
Includes:
(1) Serie 'G' Belicoso Maduro – 5" x 52
(1) Serie 'G' Toro Natural – 6" x 50
(1) Serie 'O' Perfecto Natural – 5" x 55
(1) Serie 'O' Robusto Maduro – 5" x 50
(1) Serie 'V' Double Robusto Natural – 5" x 54
(1) Connecticut Reserve Robusto – 5" x 50
Perfect for aficionados and those looking to indulge in a refined cigar experience.
Enjoy a gift certificate for 5 Hot Pilates classes at Pilates House, a boutique studio located in Baltimore’s vibrant Fells Point neighborhood.
Specializing in reformer and infrared mat pilates, Pilates House offers expert-led classes designed to strengthen the body, center the mind, and nourish the spirit—all in a warm, welcoming environment.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike.
Mend Acupuncture – $150 Gift Certificate
Recharge with holistic care at Mend Acupuncture. This $150 gift certificate can be used toward acupuncture or massage services at any Mend location, with no expiration date.
Mend’s experienced practitioners offer a wide range of treatment options, making this a flexible and thoughtful addition to your wellness routine.
www.mendacupuncture.com/about-us
