Mammogram Poster Girls Annual Sponsorships

• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• Verbal recognition at events
• Access to VIP Lounge during events
• Priority seating at events
• Featured spotlight in annual Report and Recap video
• Choice of one benefit from each category (3 total)
• 6 VIP Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• Verbal recognition at events
• Access to VIP Lounge during events
• Priority seating at events
• Featured spotlight in annual Report and Recap video
• Choice of one benefit from each category (3 total)
• 6 VIP Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
Trailblazer for Awareness
$15,000
Valid for one year
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• Verbal recognition at events
• Access to VIP Lounge during events
• Priority seating at events
Featured spotlight in annual Report and Recap video
• Choice of two benefits – one from two different categories.
• 4 VIP Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• Verbal recognition at events
• Access to VIP Lounge during events
• Priority seating at events
Featured spotlight in annual Report and Recap video
• Choice of two benefits – one from two different categories.
• 4 VIP Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
Advocate for Early Detection
$10,000
Valid for one year
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• Verbal recognition at events
• Access to VIP Lounge during events
• Priority seating at events
Featured spotlight in annual Report and Recap video
• Choice of one benefit from the category of your choice
• 2 VIP Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• Verbal recognition at events
• Access to VIP Lounge during events
• Priority seating at events
Featured spotlight in annual Report and Recap video
• Choice of one benefit from the category of your choice
• 2 VIP Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
Supporter for Survivors
$7,500
Valid for one year
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Verbal recognition at events
• Social Media recognition
• 6 GA Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Verbal recognition at events
• Social Media recognition
• 6 GA Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
Community Partner
$5,000
Valid for one year
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• 4 GA Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
• Social Media recognition
• 4 GA Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
Awareness Ally
$2,500
No expiration
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
2 GA Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
• Logo placement on event signage
• Logo inclusion in annual report/recap video
• Receive a copy of our annual report and recap video, showcasing the organization’s achievements over the past year. This exclusive highlight will demonstrate the direct impact of your support and the meaningful difference we’ve made together.
2 GA Tickets for each event: Man Up to Breast Cancer, Knocktoberfest, and Sweetheart Supper
Add a donation for Mammogram Poster Girls Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!