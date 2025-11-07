Magnolia Middle School PTO

Magnolia Middle School PTO

MAMS PTO Business Sponsorship 2025-2026

299 Fort Hoyle Rd

Joppatowne, MD 21085, USA

Bronze Business Sponsorship
$100

Business logo/link on website, Recognition in PTO newsletters, Certificate to display at place of business, Recognition in sponsor "Thank you" social post.

Silver Business Sponsorship
$250

Business logo/link on website, Recognition in PTO newsletters, Certificate to display at place of business, Recognition in sponsor "Thank you" social post, Bi-annual Social Media advertisement, including business contact info and link to website

Gold Business Sponsorship
$500

Business logo/link on website, Recognition in PTO newsletters, Certificate to display at place of business, Recognition in sponsor "Thank you" social post, Bi-annual Social Media advertisement, including business contact info and link to website, table space/advertising at (1) PTO event during the school year

Platinum Business Sponsorship
$1,000

Business logo/link on website, Recognition in PTO newsletters, Certificate to display at place of business, Recognition in sponsor "Thank you" social post, Quarterly Social Media advertisement, including business contact info and link to website, table space/advertising at (1) PTO event during the school year, Sponsor one (1) PTO event

