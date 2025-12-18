Sebastopol Community Cultural Center

Hosted by

Sebastopol Community Cultural Center

About this event

MAMUSE: A Celebration of the Spring Equinox

390 Morris St

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

Premium
$65

Premium Seating. The Premium section is located at the front of the Hall and features padded seating with small cocktail tables for added comfort. Ticket price includes Facility Fee.

Early Bird GA
$32

Limited quantity available. General Admission entry at a special price. Ticket price includes Facility Fee.

General Admission
$38

General Admission entry. Ticket price includes Facility Fee.

Youth (ages 5-17) GA
$15

Limited quantity available. General Admission entry at a special price for ages 5-17.

Add a donation for Sebastopol Community Cultural Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!