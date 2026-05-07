Man Overboard Murder Mystery Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Doors open at 5pm, Dinner starts at 5:30pm. GA includes all you can eat dinner & dessert, full muder mystery game, and activities in between rounds.
Tables will be groups of 6 or 8
There will also be a cash bar with drinks starting as low as $2 and Raffle tickets for baskets and experiences
Doors open at 5pm, Dinner starts at 5:30pm. GA includes all you can eat dinner & dessert, full muder mystery game, and activities in between rounds.
Table will include 6 character booklets
There will also be a cash bar with drinks starting as low as $2 and Raffle tickets for baskets and experiences
Doors open at 5pm, Dinner starts at 5:30pm. GA includes all you can eat dinner & dessert, full muder mystery game, and activities in between rounds.
Table will include 8 character booklets
There will also be a cash bar with drinks starting as low as $2 and Raffle tickets for baskets and experiences
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!