Man Up to Breast Cancer

About this event
Your ticket includes access to the full experience—bourbon, bison, beer, cigars, cars, music...and the list goes on!
Support early detection and make a direct impact.
Includes:
• Funds one diagnostic mammogram
• Logo recognition on website, event signage, and social media
• Two (2) event tickets
Back the hand-rolled cigar experience—because no man should fight alone.
Includes:
• Prominent recognition at the cigar station and event signage
• Logo featured on custom cigar bands
• Logo placement on website, event signage, and social media
• Four (4) event tickets
Fuel the experience while supporting a meaningful cause.
Includes:
• Sponsorship of a featured experience: whiskey tasting, food station, or open bar
• Recognition in event email communications + media mention
• Logo placement on website, event signage, and social media
• Six (6) event tickets
Almost top dog—and still the life of the party.
Includes:
• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on select event promotions
• Prominent logo placement on website, email communications, event signage, and social media
• Opportunity to host a branded activation or booth at the event
• Eight (8) event tickets
Take center stage as the official naming sponsor of Man Up.
Includes:
• Exclusive naming rights: “Man Up Presented by [Your Brand]” across all event and marketing materials
• Top-tier logo placement on media releases, MPG website, and primary event signage
• Featured recognition and tagging across all social media promotions
• Ten (10) event tickets
Rather stay in your basketball shorts and enjoy your cigars? We’ve got you covered.
Includes:
• Two (2) hand-rolled cigars
• One bottle of Bisbee's Bourbon
• Delivery within the Dallas area
One raffle ticket for a chance to win a Nomad Grill (a $700 value).
Boost your chances to win! FIVE raffle ticket for a chance to win a Nomad Grill (a $700 value).
One raffle ticket for a chance to win Chris Bingham Murals-Art-Design will custom paint a pair of YOUR shoes (a $700 value). Winner provides their own shoes.
Five raffle tickets for $100 for a chance to win Chris Bingham Murals-Art-Design will custom paint a pair of YOUR shoes (a $700 value). Winner provides their own shoes.
One raffle ticket for a chance to win a Scotty Cameron Putter (a $550 value). Generously donated by Bud Hodgin.
Five raffle tickets for a chance to win a Scotty Cameron Putter (a $550 value). Generously donated by Bud Hodgin.
One raffle ticket for a chance to win a round of golf for four at Stevens Park Golf Course. ($500 value).
Five raffle tickets for a chance to win a round of golf for four at Stevens Park Golf Course. ($500 value).
One raffle ticket for a chance to win a 3 Bar Bison package ($400 value).
Five raffle tickets for a chance to win a 3 Bar Bison package ($400 value).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!