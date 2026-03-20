Mammogram Poster Girls Inc.

Hosted by

Mammogram Poster Girls Inc.

About this event

Man Up to Breast Cancer

2727 N Westmoreland Rd

Dallas, TX 75212, USA

Man Up to Breast Cancer ticket
$100

Your ticket includes access to the full experience—bourbon, bison, beer, cigars, cars, music...and the list goes on!

DOUBLE D Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support early detection and make a direct impact.

Includes:
• Funds one diagnostic mammogram
• Logo recognition on website, event signage, and social media
• Two (2) event tickets

STOGIE Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Back the hand-rolled cigar experience—because no man should fight alone.

Includes:
• Prominent recognition at the cigar station and event signage
• Logo featured on custom cigar bands
• Logo placement on website, event signage, and social media
• Four (4) event tickets

THIRST QUENCHER or GRUB Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Fuel the experience while supporting a meaningful cause.

Includes:
• Sponsorship of a featured experience: whiskey tasting, food station, or open bar
• Recognition in event email communications + media mention
• Logo placement on website, event signage, and social media
• Six (6) event tickets

BRO Sponsorship (Presenting Sponsor)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Almost top dog—and still the life of the party.

Includes:
• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on select event promotions
• Prominent logo placement on website, email communications, event signage, and social media
• Opportunity to host a branded activation or booth at the event
• Eight (8) event tickets

THE DUDE Sponsorship (Naming Sponsor)
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Take center stage as the official naming sponsor of Man Up.

Includes:
• Exclusive naming rights: “Man Up Presented by [Your Brand]” across all event and marketing materials
• Top-tier logo placement on media releases, MPG website, and primary event signage
• Featured recognition and tagging across all social media promotions
• Ten (10) event tickets

Stay-At-Home-Package
$150

Rather stay in your basketball shorts and enjoy your cigars? We’ve got you covered.

Includes:
• Two (2) hand-rolled cigars
• One bottle of Bisbee's Bourbon
• Delivery within the Dallas area

Single Raffle Ticket-Nomad Grill
$25

One raffle ticket for a chance to win a Nomad Grill (a $700 value).

Five Raffle Tickets for $100-Nomad Grill
$100

Boost your chances to win! FIVE raffle ticket for a chance to win a Nomad Grill (a $700 value).

Single Raffle Ticket-Chris Bingham-customized shoes
$25

One raffle ticket for a chance to win Chris Bingham Murals-Art-Design will custom paint a pair of YOUR shoes (a $700 value). Winner provides their own shoes.

Five Raffle Tickets for $100-Chris Bingham-customized shoes
$100

Five raffle tickets for $100 for a chance to win Chris Bingham Murals-Art-Design will custom paint a pair of YOUR shoes (a $700 value). Winner provides their own shoes.

Single Raffle Ticket-Scotty Cameron Putter
$25

One raffle ticket for a chance to win a Scotty Cameron Putter (a $550 value). Generously donated by Bud Hodgin.

Five Raffle Tickets for $100-Scotty Cameron Putter
$100

Five raffle tickets for a chance to win a Scotty Cameron Putter (a $550 value). Generously donated by Bud Hodgin.

Single Raffle Ticket-Stevens Park Round of Golf for four
$25

One raffle ticket for a chance to win a round of golf for four at Stevens Park Golf Course. ($500 value).

Five Raffle Tickets-Stevens Park Round of Golf for four
$100

Five raffle tickets for a chance to win a round of golf for four at Stevens Park Golf Course. ($500 value).

Single Raffle Ticket-3 Bar Bison package
$25

One raffle ticket for a chance to win a 3 Bar Bison package ($400 value).

Five Raffle Tickets-3 Bar Bison package
$100

Five raffle tickets for a chance to win a 3 Bar Bison package ($400 value).

Add a donation for Mammogram Poster Girls Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!