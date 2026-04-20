Hosted by

Flying Twenties Social Club Incorporated

About this event

Manager’s Appreciation Night

620 Anderson Ln

Hampton, VA 23661, USA

General Admission for 1
$15

Priority entry (till 10pm). Reserved barstool seating.

Table for 2
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 2.

Table for 4
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 4.

Table for 6
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes $50 credit towards party pack.


Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 6. 


*Party pack comes with fries, rolls & 

(choose one) 20, 30 or 50 wings.

Table for 8
$170
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes $50 credit towards party pack.


Priority entry (till 10pm) and reserved seating for 8. 


*Party pack comes with fries, rolls & 

(choose one) 20, 30 or 50 wings.

Add a donation for Flying Twenties Social Club Incorporated

$

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