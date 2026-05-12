Hosted by

Manahawkin Troop 61

About this event

Manahawkin Troop 61 Annual Fundraiser BBQ

120 NJ-72

Manahawkin, NJ 08050, USA

Early General Admission
$15
Available until Jul 18

Includes: Burger, hotdog, sides, and non-alcoholic drinks with commemorative mug

Early Premium Admission
$25
Available until Jul 18

Upgraded ticket includes: BBQ plates of premium smoked pork and beef from Iron Oak BBQ. Includes sides and non-alcoholic drinks in a commemorative mug.

General Admission
$20

Includes: Burger, hotdog, sides, and non-alcoholic drinks with commemorative mug

Premium Admission
$30

Upgraded ticket includes: BBQ plates of premium smoked pork and beef from Iron Oak BBQ. Includes sides and non-alcoholic drinks in a commemorative mug.

Add a donation for Manahawkin Troop 61

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