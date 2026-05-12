Manahawkin Troop 61 Annual Fundraiser BBQ

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Includes: Burger, hotdog, sides, and non-alcoholic drinks with commemorative mug
Upgraded ticket includes: BBQ plates of premium smoked pork and beef from Iron Oak BBQ. Includes sides and non-alcoholic drinks in a commemorative mug.
Includes: Burger, hotdog, sides, and non-alcoholic drinks with commemorative mug
Upgraded ticket includes: BBQ plates of premium smoked pork and beef from Iron Oak BBQ. Includes sides and non-alcoholic drinks in a commemorative mug.
$
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