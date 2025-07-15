Manasota Senior Care Industry Glamour Calendar

Hosted by
About this event
Enter to secure your spot in the calendar with a Kick Off Party being on Aug 25 5:30-7:30 pm where months and picture amounts will be randomly chosen.
Premier Location inside the Manasota Senior Care Industry Glamour Shot Calendar (month calendar) with up to 30 words.
Your logo on one of our logo pages inside the Manasota Senior Care Industry Glamour Shot Calendar with up to 10 words.
2026 Manasota Senior Care Industry Glamour Shot Calendar
Postage is $5.00 extra- see separate item line for each item's postage.
JFotos Photography
This purchase contains one thumb drive with 5 photos (some may be unedited).
Please state name of person during purchase.
Postage is $5.00 extra-see separate item line for each item's postage.
Each item is $5 postage to mail within the United States and Canada. Please state the mailing address requested when purchasing.
JFotos Photography
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!