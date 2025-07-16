Manatee Elementary PTO Incorporated

Hosted by

Manatee Elementary PTO Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Manatee Elementary PTO's 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3425 Viera Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32940, USA

Universal Studios Florida - 4 Two-Park One-Day Passes item
Universal Studios Florida - 4 Two-Park One-Day Passes
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy four (4) Two-Park One-Day Passes to experience thrills and adventures at Universal Orlando Resort. Passes are good for same-day admission at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure theme parks. Please note that these passes are not valid at Universal Volcano Bay water theme park or Universal Epic Universe theme park. These passes are valid from 10/1/25 - 10/1/26. Blockout dates apply (12/20/25 - 12/31/25, and on Universal Studios Florida Concert Dates). Call the phone number on the passes for future blockout dates.


Donated by Universal Orlando Resort

Sea World Orlando - 4 Tickets item
Sea World Orlando - 4 Tickets
$125

Starting bid

4 Single day tickets to SeaWorld Orlando valued at $575.96

Expiration date: 12/31/26


Donated by Sea World

Aquatica Orlando - 4 Tickets item
Aquatica Orlando - 4 Tickets
$100

Starting bid

4 Single day tickets to Aquatica Orlando valued at $451.96

Expiration date: 12/31/26


Donated by Aquatica

Kendra Scott Necklace & Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Necklace & Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Necklace & Bracelet
$35

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Necklace - Gold with London Blue Glass

Kendra Scott Bracelet - Gold with Ivory Mother-of-Pearl


Donated by Kendra Scott - The Avenue Viera

Duran Golf Club Prize Pack item
Duran Golf Club Prize Pack
$45

Starting bid

2 Complimentary Green Fees on the Championship Course with Electric Golf Cart & Option to Bring 2 Guests for Cart Fee Only at Duran Golf Club.


Valid Monday through Thursday through 8/31/26.

All rounds must be played on the same day.

No Extensions Allowed on the Use Period.

No Holidays.


Donated by Duran Golf Club

Brevard Zoo Bundle item
Brevard Zoo Bundle item
Brevard Zoo Bundle item
Brevard Zoo Bundle
$25

Starting bid

2 Guest Passes to the Brevard Zoo

Awesome Animals Learning Box - includes poster, game cards, activity book & more

Wild Animals Table Mat Pack - 4 wipe-clean learning table mats

Rainforest by Sarah Dellow (children's book)

Animals Collage by Numbers book

Look & Find Animal Kingdom (children's book)


Donated by The Brevard Zoo & Sunburst Books

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland Tickets item
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland Tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 Tickets to the Saturday, 12/20/25 performance at the Maxwell C. King Center for Performing Arts at Eastern Florida State College. The show begins at 7:30 pm.


Seats - Grand Tier, Row FF, Seats 7, 8, 9, 10


Donated by The King Center

BK Adventure - Bioluminescence Tour for 2 item
BK Adventure - Bioluminescence Tour for 2
$30

Starting bid

2 Tickets for BK Adventure's bioluminescence kayaking tour. The winner will be given a booking number and then will need to call the BK Adventure office to schedule a tour. Locations in Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach.


This item can be emailed to the winning bidder.


Donated by BK Adventure

WonderWorks Orlando - 2 All Access Tickets item
WonderWorks Orlando - 2 All Access Tickets
$15

Starting bid

2 All Access Tickets to WonderWorks Orlando

Enjoy over 100 Exhibits, Ropes Course, 4D Motion Ride, and Laser Tag.

These tickets expire on 5/2/26 and are not valid for field trips, birthdays, or special events.


This item can be emailed to the winning bidder.


Donated by WonderWorks

Orlando Science Center - 4 General Admission Passes item
Orlando Science Center - 4 General Admission Passes item
Orlando Science Center - 4 General Admission Passes
$35

Starting bid

4 Passes to be redeemed for general admission at the Orlando Science Center ticket counter.

Passes expire 12/31/26.

Passes are not valid for group reservations or special engagements (Major Special Events and Blockbuster Exhibits). Expired passes will not be accepted or exchanged. Ticket vouchers are not for resale and cannot be redeemed online.

AND

Smithsonian Plasma Ball


Donated by The Orlando Science Center

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Dinner for 2 (Up to $30), Expires 12/1/25

Bottle of Steak Sauce

Bottle of Steak Seasoning

Bottle of Rib Seasoning

Bag of Peanut Brittle

Bag of Peanuts

Branded Cup, Keychain and Pencil

Andy Toy


Donated by Texas Roadhouse Viera

Bark Box - 1 month gift certificate item
Bark Box - 1 month gift certificate
$15

Starting bid

1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire.

This certificate is valid on a Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on a Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys.

Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats,

and 1 awesome surprise item!


This item can be emailed to the winning bidder - a great option for non-local family members!


Donated by Bark Box

Gardening Gift Basket item
Gardening Gift Basket item
Gardening Gift Basket item
Gardening Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate for Rockledge Gardens on US1

1 Gardeners Kneeling Pad

1 pair Gardening Gloves

Books:

Florida Gardener's Handbook

Florida: Getting Started Garden Guide

Cut Flowers, Foliage, & Fruits of the Southeast

Cultivated Palms of the World

Touch and Feel Garden (children's book)


Donated by Rockledge Gardens & Sunburst Books

Wawa Gift Basket item
Wawa Gift Basket item
Wawa Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Wawa soft-sided lunchbox cooler

2 Wawa cups

1 Large Wawa T-Shirt

1 XL Wawa T-Shirt

FREE 16 oz. Wawa Tea or Fruit Drink (exp. 12/31/25)

FREE 16 oz. Self-Serve Hot Beverage (exp. 12/31/25)

FREE Shorti Hoagie (exp. 12/31/25)


Donated by Wawa

Crayola Experience Orlando - 2 Tickets item
Crayola Experience Orlando - 2 Tickets item
Crayola Experience Orlando - 2 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 General Admission Tickets to Crayola Experience Orlando. Tickets are valid until 7/31/26. Valued at approximately $60.

Also includes 1 box of Crayola markers, 1 box of crayons, and 1 box of colored pencils.


Donated by The Crayola Experience

Total Wine & More - Private Class item
Total Wine & More - Private Class item
Total Wine & More - Private Class
$95

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow beverage lovers to a private class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our Viera store. MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS of AGE TO REDEEM.

Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Approximate Value - $600


Donated by Total Wine & More

Cocoa Village Playhouse - 2 tickets to any CVP performance item
Cocoa Village Playhouse - 2 tickets to any CVP performance
$25

Starting bid

Redeem the certificate by calling the Cocoa Village Playhouse during regular business hours. The gift certificate must be redeemed prior to the performance date you would like to attend. Certificate may not be redeemed at the box office window on the day or the time of the performance. All seating is based on availability at the time of redemption. After redeeming your certificate by phone, your ticket(s) will be held at the CVP box office. The certificate does not expire.


Donated by The Cocoa Village Playhouse

4 Front Row Seats to the Manatee Spring Musical - Show 1 item
4 Front Row Seats to the Manatee Spring Musical - Show 1
$35

Starting bid

4 Front Row Reserved Seats at the Manatee Spring Musical - Finding Nemo Kids - Show 1 (date & time TBA)

4 FREE items at the concession stand at the show

4 Front Row Seats to the Manatee Spring Musical - Show 2 item
4 Front Row Seats to the Manatee Spring Musical - Show 2
$35

Starting bid

4 Front Row Reserved Seats at the Manatee Spring Musical - Finding Nemo Kids - Show 2 (date & time TBA)

4 FREE items at the concession stand at the show

Manatee School Spirit Basket item
Manatee School Spirit Basket item
Manatee School Spirit Basket
$20

Starting bid

Manatee School T-Shirt (choose your size)

1 pair Manatee Spirit Socks - Teal Stripes (choose your size)

1 pair Manatee Spirit Socks - Athletic Design (choose your size)

Manatee Blanket

Manatee Notebook

Manatee Cup

Manatee Tote Bag

Manatee Spirit Chain from Hall of Chains

Mister Car Wash Titanium Exterior Wash Passes item
Mister Car Wash Titanium Exterior Wash Passes
$35

Starting bid

4 Titanium Exterior wash passes.

These passes are good for Mister Car Wash's best service, the Titanium wash, which provides 360-degree protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all of their signature products like HotShine Carnuba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.

These passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.


Donated by Mister Car Wash

Sweat Haven - 5 Class Yoga Package item
Sweat Haven - 5 Class Yoga Package item
Sweat Haven - 5 Class Yoga Package
$30

Starting bid

Certificate for Five (5) Yoga Classes at Sweat Haven

2411 Town Center Avenue

Melbourne, FL 32940

Valid until 10/17/2026


Donated by Sweat Haven

Burn Boot Camp Bundle item
Burn Boot Camp Bundle item
Burn Boot Camp Bundle
$35

Starting bid

30 Days Free at Burn Boot Camp Viera

Protein Powder

Cup

Burn Book (workouts & recipes)

Keychain


Donated by Burn Boot Camp Viera

Action Kid Sports - Week of Summer Camp - Package 1 item
Action Kid Sports - Week of Summer Camp - Package 1
$30

Starting bid

Package 1 includes:

One (1) Week of Summer Camp for One (1) Child with Action Kid Sports - Approximate Value = $200

Does not include field trip costs if a field trip week is selected.

$30 Registration fee is required when you choose your week.

www.actionkidsports.com

Action Kid Sports - Week of Summer Camp - Package 2 item
Action Kid Sports - Week of Summer Camp - Package 2
$30

Starting bid

Package 2 includes:

One (1) Week of Summer Camp for One (1) Child with Action Kid Sports - Approximate Value = $200

Does not include field trip costs if a field trip week is selected.

$30 Registration fee is required when you choose your week.

www.actionkidsports.com

Spa Day Basket item
Spa Day Basket
$70

Starting bid

$70 Luxy Nails Gift Card

$50 Mane & Co Salon Gift Card - in Suntree

Dr. Teals Soaking Salts

Bath & Body Works Lotions

Satin Pillowcase

Manicure Set

Pedicure Set

Hand Mask

Bath Bombs

Candle

Tallow Soap

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Pie Slices

Spa Headband

Body Dry Brush

Mary Kay Body Souffle

Makeup Remover Cloths

Variety of face masks and under eye patches

Sea Salt Chocolate Bar


Donated by Manatee Families - Kindergarten

Essentials Medispa & Salon Gift Card item
Essentials Medispa & Salon Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card to Essentials Medispa & Salon


Donated by Manatee Families - Kindergarten

Spa Facial Gift Card item
Spa Facial Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Spa Facial Gift Card - facial with MaryAnn Hughes of Tenacious Glam Weddings

950 N. Courtenay Pkway, #13

Merritt Island, FL 32953

Expires 11/29/2025

Approximate Value: $90


Donated by Tenacious Glam & Kindergarten Families

Beach Basket item
Beach Basket
$55

Starting bid

3 Beach Towels

1 Sandcloud Cover-Up

2 Beach Bags

1 Cooler - Swig Life

1 Lemonade Pack (10 Pouches)

1 Mountain Trail Mix (8 Pouches)

1 Chips n' Chocolate from Grimaldi Candy

2 Candles (Glade Sea Mist & Cypress)

1 Yankee Candle (Catching Rays)

1 Coolgear Water Bottle

2 Freez Pak - Small Bottle

2 Freez Pak - Mini

1 Starweh Kids Swim Goggles

1 Cooling Clear Aloe Gel

1 Beach Toy

1 Toy Bubble Blaster

1 Beach Shovel

3 Beach Sandals - Women's Size 9-10 - Sun & Sky

1 Inflatable Beach Ball

1 Sun Squad Swim Tube

1 Can Cooler Beach FL "Melbourne"

6 Bubble Wands Bulk for Kids

6 Sunscreens (various brands)


Donated by Manatee Families - 1st Grade

Outdoor Movie Night item
Outdoor Movie Night
$125

Starting bid

$50 Visa Gift Card

30-inch Fire Pit with lid & poker

Movie Projector

14-foot Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen

Inflatable Couch (Blow-up sofa/bed)

2 Outdoor Bluetooth Lantern Speakers

2 Citronella Candles

2 Manatee Blankets

Extendable Roasting Sticks

Marshmallows

Hershey Bars

Graham Crackers

Popcorn, Seasoning & Containers

Skittles, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids & M&Ms


Donated by Manatee Families - 2nd Grade

Rise & Shine Breakfast Basket item
Rise & Shine Breakfast Basket
$25

Starting bid

2 Cracker Barrel Meal Vouchers - Valid for 4 Free Meals

Cracker Barrel Mini Checkers Game

Pancake Mix

Whisk

Tea Towel

Mixing Bowl


Donated by Manatee Families - 3rd Grade

Lights, Camera, Action! - Movie Night Basket item
Lights, Camera, Action! - Movie Night Basket item
Lights, Camera, Action! - Movie Night Basket
$100

Starting bid

AMC Gift Cards ($180)

Amazon Gift Cards ($30)

Candy - assorted varieties

Popcorn & popcorn seasoning

Soda - assorted varieties

Set of Tumblers


Donated by Manatee Families - 4th Grade

Golden Ticket to Camp Basket item
Golden Ticket to Camp Basket
$50

Starting bid

15 Scratch Off Lottery Tickets (2 $30 tickets, 3 $20 tickets, 3 $10 tickets, 7 $5 tickets)

2 Chocolate Bars

2 Lollipops


Donated by Manatee Families - 5th Grade

Game Day Flag Football Bundle item
Game Day Flag Football Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Suntree/Viera Youth Football League - NFL Flag Football - FREE Winter Season for one Athlete - 6U to 16U (January to February 2026) ($185 value)

$25 Gift Card for Dick's Sporting Goods

Football

Eyeblack

Battle Mouthguard


Donated by Manatee Families - 6th Grade

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!