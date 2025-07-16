Manatee Elementary PTO's 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy four (4) Two-Park One-Day Passes to experience thrills and adventures at Universal Orlando Resort. Passes are good for same-day admission at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure theme parks. Please note that these passes are not valid at Universal Volcano Bay water theme park or Universal Epic Universe theme park. These passes are valid from 10/1/25 - 10/1/26. Blockout dates apply (12/20/25 - 12/31/25, and on Universal Studios Florida Concert Dates). Call the phone number on the passes for future blockout dates.
Donated by Universal Orlando Resort
Starting bid
4 Single day tickets to SeaWorld Orlando valued at $575.96
Expiration date: 12/31/26
Donated by Sea World
Starting bid
4 Single day tickets to Aquatica Orlando valued at $451.96
Expiration date: 12/31/26
Donated by Aquatica
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Necklace - Gold with London Blue Glass
Kendra Scott Bracelet - Gold with Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Donated by Kendra Scott - The Avenue Viera
Starting bid
2 Complimentary Green Fees on the Championship Course with Electric Golf Cart & Option to Bring 2 Guests for Cart Fee Only at Duran Golf Club.
Valid Monday through Thursday through 8/31/26.
All rounds must be played on the same day.
No Extensions Allowed on the Use Period.
No Holidays.
Donated by Duran Golf Club
Starting bid
2 Guest Passes to the Brevard Zoo
Awesome Animals Learning Box - includes poster, game cards, activity book & more
Wild Animals Table Mat Pack - 4 wipe-clean learning table mats
Rainforest by Sarah Dellow (children's book)
Animals Collage by Numbers book
Look & Find Animal Kingdom (children's book)
Donated by The Brevard Zoo & Sunburst Books
Starting bid
4 Tickets to the Saturday, 12/20/25 performance at the Maxwell C. King Center for Performing Arts at Eastern Florida State College. The show begins at 7:30 pm.
Seats - Grand Tier, Row FF, Seats 7, 8, 9, 10
Donated by The King Center
Starting bid
2 Tickets for BK Adventure's bioluminescence kayaking tour. The winner will be given a booking number and then will need to call the BK Adventure office to schedule a tour. Locations in Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach.
This item can be emailed to the winning bidder.
Donated by BK Adventure
Starting bid
2 All Access Tickets to WonderWorks Orlando
Enjoy over 100 Exhibits, Ropes Course, 4D Motion Ride, and Laser Tag.
These tickets expire on 5/2/26 and are not valid for field trips, birthdays, or special events.
This item can be emailed to the winning bidder.
Donated by WonderWorks
Starting bid
4 Passes to be redeemed for general admission at the Orlando Science Center ticket counter.
Passes expire 12/31/26.
Passes are not valid for group reservations or special engagements (Major Special Events and Blockbuster Exhibits). Expired passes will not be accepted or exchanged. Ticket vouchers are not for resale and cannot be redeemed online.
AND
Smithsonian Plasma Ball
Donated by The Orlando Science Center
Starting bid
Dinner for 2 (Up to $30), Expires 12/1/25
Bottle of Steak Sauce
Bottle of Steak Seasoning
Bottle of Rib Seasoning
Bag of Peanut Brittle
Bag of Peanuts
Branded Cup, Keychain and Pencil
Andy Toy
Donated by Texas Roadhouse Viera
Starting bid
1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire.
This certificate is valid on a Classic BarkBox with plush toys, OR on a Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys.
Each box contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats,
and 1 awesome surprise item!
This item can be emailed to the winning bidder - a great option for non-local family members!
Donated by Bark Box
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate for Rockledge Gardens on US1
1 Gardeners Kneeling Pad
1 pair Gardening Gloves
Books:
Florida Gardener's Handbook
Florida: Getting Started Garden Guide
Cut Flowers, Foliage, & Fruits of the Southeast
Cultivated Palms of the World
Touch and Feel Garden (children's book)
Donated by Rockledge Gardens & Sunburst Books
Starting bid
Wawa soft-sided lunchbox cooler
2 Wawa cups
1 Large Wawa T-Shirt
1 XL Wawa T-Shirt
FREE 16 oz. Wawa Tea or Fruit Drink (exp. 12/31/25)
FREE 16 oz. Self-Serve Hot Beverage (exp. 12/31/25)
FREE Shorti Hoagie (exp. 12/31/25)
Donated by Wawa
Starting bid
2 General Admission Tickets to Crayola Experience Orlando. Tickets are valid until 7/31/26. Valued at approximately $60.
Also includes 1 box of Crayola markers, 1 box of crayons, and 1 box of colored pencils.
Donated by The Crayola Experience
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow beverage lovers to a private class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our Viera store. MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS of AGE TO REDEEM.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Approximate Value - $600
Donated by Total Wine & More
Starting bid
Redeem the certificate by calling the Cocoa Village Playhouse during regular business hours. The gift certificate must be redeemed prior to the performance date you would like to attend. Certificate may not be redeemed at the box office window on the day or the time of the performance. All seating is based on availability at the time of redemption. After redeeming your certificate by phone, your ticket(s) will be held at the CVP box office. The certificate does not expire.
Donated by The Cocoa Village Playhouse
Starting bid
4 Front Row Reserved Seats at the Manatee Spring Musical - Finding Nemo Kids - Show 1 (date & time TBA)
4 FREE items at the concession stand at the show
Starting bid
4 Front Row Reserved Seats at the Manatee Spring Musical - Finding Nemo Kids - Show 2 (date & time TBA)
4 FREE items at the concession stand at the show
Starting bid
Manatee School T-Shirt (choose your size)
1 pair Manatee Spirit Socks - Teal Stripes (choose your size)
1 pair Manatee Spirit Socks - Athletic Design (choose your size)
Manatee Blanket
Manatee Notebook
Manatee Cup
Manatee Tote Bag
Manatee Spirit Chain from Hall of Chains
Starting bid
4 Titanium Exterior wash passes.
These passes are good for Mister Car Wash's best service, the Titanium wash, which provides 360-degree protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all of their signature products like HotShine Carnuba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
These passes never expire and can be used at any Mister Car Wash location.
Donated by Mister Car Wash
Starting bid
Certificate for Five (5) Yoga Classes at Sweat Haven
2411 Town Center Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32940
Valid until 10/17/2026
Donated by Sweat Haven
Starting bid
30 Days Free at Burn Boot Camp Viera
Protein Powder
Cup
Burn Book (workouts & recipes)
Keychain
Donated by Burn Boot Camp Viera
Starting bid
Package 1 includes:
One (1) Week of Summer Camp for One (1) Child with Action Kid Sports - Approximate Value = $200
Does not include field trip costs if a field trip week is selected.
$30 Registration fee is required when you choose your week.
Starting bid
Package 2 includes:
One (1) Week of Summer Camp for One (1) Child with Action Kid Sports - Approximate Value = $200
Does not include field trip costs if a field trip week is selected.
$30 Registration fee is required when you choose your week.
Starting bid
$70 Luxy Nails Gift Card
$50 Mane & Co Salon Gift Card - in Suntree
Dr. Teals Soaking Salts
Bath & Body Works Lotions
Satin Pillowcase
Manicure Set
Pedicure Set
Hand Mask
Bath Bombs
Candle
Tallow Soap
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Pie Slices
Spa Headband
Body Dry Brush
Mary Kay Body Souffle
Makeup Remover Cloths
Variety of face masks and under eye patches
Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
Donated by Manatee Families - Kindergarten
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card to Essentials Medispa & Salon
Donated by Manatee Families - Kindergarten
Starting bid
Spa Facial Gift Card - facial with MaryAnn Hughes of Tenacious Glam Weddings
950 N. Courtenay Pkway, #13
Merritt Island, FL 32953
Expires 11/29/2025
Approximate Value: $90
Donated by Tenacious Glam & Kindergarten Families
Starting bid
3 Beach Towels
1 Sandcloud Cover-Up
2 Beach Bags
1 Cooler - Swig Life
1 Lemonade Pack (10 Pouches)
1 Mountain Trail Mix (8 Pouches)
1 Chips n' Chocolate from Grimaldi Candy
2 Candles (Glade Sea Mist & Cypress)
1 Yankee Candle (Catching Rays)
1 Coolgear Water Bottle
2 Freez Pak - Small Bottle
2 Freez Pak - Mini
1 Starweh Kids Swim Goggles
1 Cooling Clear Aloe Gel
1 Beach Toy
1 Toy Bubble Blaster
1 Beach Shovel
3 Beach Sandals - Women's Size 9-10 - Sun & Sky
1 Inflatable Beach Ball
1 Sun Squad Swim Tube
1 Can Cooler Beach FL "Melbourne"
6 Bubble Wands Bulk for Kids
6 Sunscreens (various brands)
Donated by Manatee Families - 1st Grade
Starting bid
$50 Visa Gift Card
30-inch Fire Pit with lid & poker
Movie Projector
14-foot Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen
Inflatable Couch (Blow-up sofa/bed)
2 Outdoor Bluetooth Lantern Speakers
2 Citronella Candles
2 Manatee Blankets
Extendable Roasting Sticks
Marshmallows
Hershey Bars
Graham Crackers
Popcorn, Seasoning & Containers
Skittles, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids & M&Ms
Donated by Manatee Families - 2nd Grade
Starting bid
2 Cracker Barrel Meal Vouchers - Valid for 4 Free Meals
Cracker Barrel Mini Checkers Game
Pancake Mix
Whisk
Tea Towel
Mixing Bowl
Donated by Manatee Families - 3rd Grade
Starting bid
AMC Gift Cards ($180)
Amazon Gift Cards ($30)
Candy - assorted varieties
Popcorn & popcorn seasoning
Soda - assorted varieties
Set of Tumblers
Donated by Manatee Families - 4th Grade
Starting bid
15 Scratch Off Lottery Tickets (2 $30 tickets, 3 $20 tickets, 3 $10 tickets, 7 $5 tickets)
2 Chocolate Bars
2 Lollipops
Donated by Manatee Families - 5th Grade
Starting bid
Suntree/Viera Youth Football League - NFL Flag Football - FREE Winter Season for one Athlete - 6U to 16U (January to February 2026) ($185 value)
$25 Gift Card for Dick's Sporting Goods
Football
Eyeblack
Battle Mouthguard
Donated by Manatee Families - 6th Grade
