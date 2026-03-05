Hosted by

Manatee West Little League

About this event

Sales closed

Manatee West Little League Silent Auction!

Pick-up location

5502 33rd Ave Dr W, Bradenton, FL 34209, USA

Date Night! item
Date Night!
$75

Starting bid

2 Pirates Spring training tickets (March 20th)

Bowlero $50 Gift Card

Regal Cinema $30 Gift Card

EnRich Gift Card $50

Avocado's Gift Card $30

Five Nine Tavern Gift Card $30

Margarita Mix and Glasses

Snacks

$360 Value!

Team MJ4 - Myers Painting

Pirates/Marauders Baseball Fan! item
Pirates/Marauders Baseball Fan!
$75

Starting bid

4 Pirates Spring Training Tickets (Pick any Spring Training Game!)

Marauders Backpack

Garden Flag

Adjustable Hat

Pin Ball Sharpie

Lecom Park $25 Gift Card

Sunscreen

MWLL Water Bottle

$445 Value!

Team MJ 1 - Key Glass

Tampa Bay Rays Fan! item
Tampa Bay Rays Fan!
$75

Starting bid

2 Tampa Bay Rays Tickets (April 8th)

Baseball Basket

Tampa Bay Rays Lanyard

Tampa Bay Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays Large Pennant

MLB Rays Decal

Custom Made Clock of Bradenton and Beaches

$465 Value!

Team MP1 - Brown and Sons

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