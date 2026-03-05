Manatee West Little League Silent Auction!

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About this event
Starting bid
2 Pirates Spring training tickets (March 20th)
Bowlero $50 Gift Card
Regal Cinema $30 Gift Card
EnRich Gift Card $50
Avocado's Gift Card $30
Five Nine Tavern Gift Card $30
Margarita Mix and Glasses
Snacks
$360 Value!
Team MJ4 - Myers Painting
Starting bid
4 Pirates Spring Training Tickets (Pick any Spring Training Game!)
Marauders Backpack
Garden Flag
Adjustable Hat
Pin Ball Sharpie
Lecom Park $25 Gift Card
Sunscreen
MWLL Water Bottle
$445 Value!
Team MJ 1 - Key Glass
Starting bid
2 Tampa Bay Rays Tickets (April 8th)
Baseball Basket
Tampa Bay Rays Lanyard
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays Large Pennant
MLB Rays Decal
Custom Made Clock of Bradenton and Beaches
$465 Value!
Team MP1 - Brown and Sons
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