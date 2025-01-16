Manchester Historic Society Memberships 2025

This is the 2025 MHS Membership for one person that will run from 1/1/2025 to 12/31/2025. If each member would like to have their own MHS emails to their unique email address, then please use this form to sign up for 1 membership at a time so that all the emails can be recorded and placed in our contact list.

This is the 2025 MHS Membership for one person that will run from 1/1/2025 to 12/31/2025. If each member would like to have their own MHS emails to their unique email address, then please use this form to sign up for 1 membership at a time so that all the emails can be recorded and placed in our contact list.

More details...