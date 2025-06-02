Manchester LE Front Line Emergency Medical Response Train-the-Trainer

FREE Day 1 Law Enforcement Front Line Emergency Medical Response Course sponsored by Stryker Emergency Care. SWORN LE ONLY
Day 2 Train-the-Trainer
$300
**MUST HAVE ATTENDED DAY 1 OF THE TRAINING** Day 2 transitions the student to trainer with course faculty providing the principles, concepts and educational materials to the trainer candidate who can then go on to train other first responders.
