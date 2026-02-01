Mancos Youth Baseball Registration

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About this event
$
Tee Ball it for kids 6 and under with April 30th as the date cutoff for kids to move up to 8U
This division is for players that are 8 and under with prior to April 30th of this year.
This is coach pitch.
This division is for players that are 10 and under prior to April 30th of this year.
This is kid pitch.
This is registration for both the 12U division and the 14U division.
This is kid pitch.
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