Mandarin Immersion Magnet School PTO - CNY 2026 Auction

This package includes full coverage of camp registration and tuition costs for the winning bidder, donated by Houston Chinese Youth Camp and valued at $850.





Houston Chinese Youth Camp is a 501c3 non-profit organization that hosts an overnight 5-7 day summer camp where campers ages 8-18 can learn about Chinese heritage, gain leadership skills, and build lifelong friendships. Throughout the day, campers attend classes taught by experienced teachers on different aspects of the Chinese culture, such as Dragon Dance, Chinese Yo-yo, Folk Dance, Arts & Crafts, and much more! In the evening, various activities are held, such as talent show, dance party, mini-Olympics, just to name a few.





CYC is currently working with multiple college campuses to determine the date and location of CYC 2026. Camp will likely take place the week of July 27th 2026 depending on campus availability, and it will likely be a 6-day, Monday through Saturday, overnight camp for youth aged 8 to 18. Registration is expected to begin mid-April.