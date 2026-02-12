Mandarin Immersion Magnet School PTO - CNY 2026 Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
This package includes full coverage of camp registration and tuition costs for the winning bidder, donated by Houston Chinese Youth Camp and valued at $850.
Houston Chinese Youth Camp is a 501c3 non-profit organization that hosts an overnight 5-7 day summer camp where campers ages 8-18 can learn about Chinese heritage, gain leadership skills, and build lifelong friendships. Throughout the day, campers attend classes taught by experienced teachers on different aspects of the Chinese culture, such as Dragon Dance, Chinese Yo-yo, Folk Dance, Arts & Crafts, and much more! In the evening, various activities are held, such as talent show, dance party, mini-Olympics, just to name a few.
CYC is currently working with multiple college campuses to determine the date and location of CYC 2026. Camp will likely take place the week of July 27th 2026 depending on campus availability, and it will likely be a 6-day, Monday through Saturday, overnight camp for youth aged 8 to 18. Registration is expected to begin mid-April.
Starting bid
Make your child’s grade level stand out with a custom hallway sign that you get to help create with your chosen text! It’s a fun way to celebrate your student and leave a special mark on this year’s memories. At the end of the year, you’ll take the sign home as a keepsake! Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to spotlight your star!
Starting bid
Make your child’s grade level stand out with a custom hallway sign that you get to help create with your chosen text! It’s a fun way to celebrate your student and leave a special mark on this year’s memories. At the end of the year, you’ll take the sign home as a keepsake! Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to spotlight your star!
Starting bid
Make your child’s grade level stand out with a custom hallway sign that you get to help create with your chosen text! It’s a fun way to celebrate your student and leave a special mark on this year’s memories. At the end of the year, you’ll take the sign home as a keepsake! Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to spotlight your star!
Starting bid
Make your child’s grade level stand out with a custom hallway sign that you get to help create with your chosen text! It’s a fun way to celebrate your student and leave a special mark on this year’s memories. At the end of the year, you’ll take the sign home as a keepsake! Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to spotlight your star!
Starting bid
Make your child’s grade level stand out with a custom hallway sign that you get to help create with your chosen text! It’s a fun way to celebrate your student and leave a special mark on this year’s memories. At the end of the year, you’ll take the sign home as a keepsake! Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to spotlight your star!
Starting bid
Make your child’s grade level stand out with a custom hallway sign that you get to help create with your chosen text! It’s a fun way to celebrate your student and leave a special mark on this year’s memories. At the end of the year, you’ll take the sign home as a keepsake! Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to spotlight your star!
Starting bid
Celebrate your family’s love of reading with a custom nameplate, proudly showcased for the remainder of the year at the entrance of our school library! It’s a meaningful way to support our school while leaving a lasting impression in a space where imagination and learning come to life.
Starting bid
Be the first to name our cafeteria! The winning bidder will get to customize a nameplate for our cafeteria, proudly displayed for the remainder of the school year and seen by students, staff and visitors every day! It’s a deliciously fun way to support our PTO, and a memory your family will never forget!
Starting bid
The winning student will step into the big shoes of our Principal Tiet and help lead the school for a day!
Starting bid
The winning student will serve as Vice Principal for a Day, shadowing Dr Tima-an and working alongside our administrators to keep things running smoothly!
Starting bid
The winning student will serve as Vice Principal for a Day, shadowing Mr. Grigsby and working alongside our administrators to keep things running smoothly!
Starting bid
IDEA Lab Kids offers camps, classes, workshops, and birthday experiences using coding, engineering, arts, science, 3D design, augmented reality, and other innovative subjects.
The winning bidder will receive a certificate for $50 off any program.
IDEA Lab Kids Central Houston - STEM and Arts Education Programs - Fun Summer Camps at 77401
Starting bid
IDEA Lab Kids offers camps, classes, workshops, and birthday experiences using coding, engineering, arts, science, 3D design, augmented reality, and other innovative subjects.
The winning bidder will receive a certificate for $50 off any program.
IDEA Lab Kids Central Houston - STEM and Arts Education Programs - Fun Summer Camps at 77401
Starting bid
IDEA Lab Kids offers camps, classes, workshops, and birthday experiences using coding, engineering, arts, science, 3D design, augmented reality, and other innovative subjects.
The winning bidder will receive a certificate for $50 off any program.
IDEA Lab Kids Central Houston - STEM and Arts Education Programs - Fun Summer Camps at 77401
Starting bid
IDEA Lab Kids offers camps, classes, workshops, and birthday experiences using coding, engineering, arts, science, 3D design, augmented reality, and other innovative subjects.
The winning bidder will receive a certificate for $50 off any program.
IDEA Lab Kids Central Houston - STEM and Arts Education Programs - Fun Summer Camps at 77401
Starting bid
Asia Society Texas celebrates the vibrant cultures and diverse perspectives of Asians and Asian Americans through innovative programs in arts and culture, business and policy, and education.
This package includes the following, valued at $80:
-Unlimited free exhibition admission for two adults and any children 18 and under
-Three free parking passes
-Two guest passes that admit two additional guests each
Starting bid
AI & Automation Strategy Session with moretime.ai, valued at $300!
One hour to find where your business is losing time, and what to do about it.
We'll identify your #1 automation opportunity, calculate time savings, and give you a clear one-page breakdown you can act on or share with your team.
Perfect for business owners who are curious about AI but don't know where to start. No tech background needed.
Session can be held in-person (preferred) or virtually. Must be redeemed within 45 days.
Learn more: https://moretime.ai/community/mandarin-immersion-magnet-school
Starting bid
Designed for children ages 3–9, Frame Dance camps are a joyful blend of movement, creativity, music, and playful exploration. Campers dance, imagine, create, and connect in a supportive, nurturing environment where every child is encouraged to move with confidence and curiosity.
The winning bidder will receive a one-day pass for Spring or Fall Camp in 2026, valued at $80! Camp hours: 9:00 AM–1:00 PM.
Learn more about the camps and philosophy at https://framedance.org.
Starting bid
One-year Family Membership to the Houston Natural Science Museum for up to six people, valued at $125! Members receive free, unlimited admission to the permanent exhibit halls and big discounts on other venues, programs, and museum store.
Starting bid
Experience the fun and excitement at TNBA Summer Basketball Camp! TNBA Houston Basketball Camp is designed with over 50 years of camp coaching expertise to help players of all levels improve their game. A great way to spend your summer for players of every level, whether a novice player or a seasoned veteran of the game. TNBA Basketball camp will help take your game to the next level.
The winning bidder will receive a certificate for one-week at Summer Camp in 2026, valued at $330!
Learn more at: https://tnbabasketball.com/
Starting bid
One-year Family Membership to the Houston Zoo for up to 2 adults and 3 children, valued at $239! Membership includes the following and more:
-Monthly Member Mornings! The Zoo will open an hour early on the first Saturday of every month so you can enjoy the Zoo before we open to the public.
-Dedicated member entrance at the Zoo’s main entrance.
-Exclusive opportunity to book a kids’ birthday party.
-10% Zoo Store discount (some restrictions may apply).
-Early registration for Camp Zoofari.
-No reservations required.
Starting bid
We’re adding benches to our school playground area. Sponsor a bench and have your family’s name engraved on it as a special recognition. These benches will stay at the playground for our teachers and students to use during recess and make a lasting legacy at the school. (Example of bench pictured) Location: Phoenix Door Turf
Starting bid
We’re adding benches to our school playground area. Sponsor a bench and have your family’s name engraved on it as a special recognition. These benches will stay at the playground for our teachers and students to use during recess and make a lasting legacy at the school. (Example of bench pictured) Location: Phoenix Door Turf
Starting bid
We’re adding benches to our school playground area. Sponsor a bench and have your family’s name engraved on it as a special recognition. These benches will stay at the playground for our teachers and students to use during recess and make a lasting legacy at the school. (Example of bench pictured) Location: Back Playground
Starting bid
We’re adding benches to our school playground area. Sponsor a bench and have your family’s name engraved on it as a special recognition. These benches will stay at the playground for our teachers and students to use during recess and make a lasting legacy at the school. (Example of bench pictured) Location: Back Playground
Starting bid
We’re adding benches to our school playground area. Sponsor a bench and have your family’s name engraved on it as a special recognition. These benches will stay at the playground for our teachers and students to use during recess and make a lasting legacy at the school. (Example of bench pictured) Location: Back Playground
Starting bid
One-week Summer camp at The Little Gym of Houston in Bellaire, TX, valued at $250!
We offer parent-child classes for babies and toddlers, gymnastics programs for all skill levels, and birthday parties that make lasting memories. We believe in movement with meaning. Kids laugh, leap, and learn in every class—discovering confidence and joy that lasts a lifetime. That’s what we call Serious Fun!
Learn more at https://www.thelittlegym.com/texas-houston-bellaire/
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