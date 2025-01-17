Hosted by

Catasauqua Youth Athletic Association

Mandatory Duties Deposits

Fundraiser Buyout
$100
Opt-out of Fundraising per family
Field Work
$50
Failure to complete mandatory 3 hour field work per family
Snack Stand
$50
Failure to work the mandatory shift per athlete
Uniform/Equipment
$50
For any damages to our uniforms or and equipment For any unreturned uniforms or and equipment Per athlete

