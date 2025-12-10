Ohio Selfie World Foundation

Hosted by

Ohio Selfie World Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for Ohio Selfie World Foundation

$

Sales closed

MANDATORY Winter Wonderland Confirmation & Time Slot Selection

4603 Pearl Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109, USA

Friday Dec. 12th — Confirm & Timeslot (Free)
Free


  • Join us for the Winter Wonderland Experience & Gift Giveaway — a free, family-focused holiday event filled with activities, community connections, and a gift for every family that attends. Attendance and timeslot confirmation are required to receive gifts. Please confirm your attendance and select a 30-minute timeslot. Donations help sustain future community events — thank you for your support!


  • Per-ticket limit: 1 per family (to avoid duplicates) — encourage one submission per family.

Instruction to families in form: Please only select a timeslot for the day you registered. If your first-choice slot is full, we will contact you to reschedule within the available slots.


Sat. Dec 13th — Confirm & Timeslot (Free)
Free
  • Join us for the Winter Wonderland Experience & Gift Giveaway — a free, family-focused holiday event filled with activities, community connections, and a gift for every family that attends. Attendance and timeslot confirmation are required to receive gifts. Please confirm your attendance and select a 30-minute timeslot. Donations help sustain future community events — thank you for your support!


  • Per-ticket limit: 1 per family (to avoid duplicates) — encourage one submission per family.

Instruction to families in form: Please only select a timeslot for the day you registered. If your first-choice slot is full, we will contact you to reschedule within the available slots.


Sunday Dec. 14th — Confirm & Time-slot (Free)
Free
  • Join us for the Winter Wonderland Experience & Gift Giveaway — a free, family-focused holiday event filled with activities, community connections, and a gift for every family that attends. Attendance and timeslot confirmation are required to receive gifts. Please confirm your attendance and select a 30-minute timeslot. Donations help sustain future community events — thank you for your support!


  • Per-ticket limit: 1 per family (to avoid duplicates) — encourage one submission per family.

Instruction to families in form: Please only select a timeslot for the day you registered. If your first-choice slot is full, we will contact you to reschedule within the available slots.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!