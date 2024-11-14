M&B McMillan, LLC

Have you ever said: I want to teach programs in correctional facilities? Unlock your full potential and achieve your goals of helping incarcerated or returning citizens. Learn best practices from Mark F. McMillan, who has dedicated over 20 years to supporting incarcerated & returning citizens in New York, Texas & Florida.

Have you ever said: I want to teach programs in correctional facilities? Unlock your full potential and achieve your goals of helping incarcerated or returning citizens. Learn best practices from Mark F. McMillan, who has dedicated over 20 years to supporting incarcerated & returning citizens in New York, Texas & Florida.

seeMoreDetailsMobile