Mandela-Baker Unity Summer Benefit

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About this event
A welcoming entry point to be part of the evening and the community.
For those who want to deepen their contribution and impact.
Includes.
Your support directly contributes to student travel to South Africa and youth development programming.
Your support directly contributes to student travel to South Africa and youth development programming.
Your investment helps expand leadership development opportunities and sustain long-term impact.
Supports our Parent Leadership App in development and all Family Leadership Initiatives.
We welcome all donations to support the overall work.
$
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