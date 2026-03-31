Ella Baker Institute

Hosted by

Ella Baker Institute

About this event

Mandela-Baker Unity Summer Benefit

145 Brooklyn Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11213, USA

Community Ticket $75
$75

A welcoming entry point to be part of the evening and the community.

Supporter Ticket
$150

For those who want to deepen their contribution and impact.

Includes.


Your support directly contributes to student travel to South Africa and youth development programming.

Partner Ticket
$300

Your support directly contributes to student travel to South Africa and youth development programming.

Leadership Circle
$500

Your investment helps expand leadership development opportunities and sustain long-term impact.

Private Table
$750

Supports our Parent Leadership App in development and all Family Leadership Initiatives.

Donations
Pay what you can

We welcome all donations to support the overall work.

Add a donation for Ella Baker Institute

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