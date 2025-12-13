MIMS PTA

Offered by

MIMS PTA

Mandela Spirit Wear

Mandela Lions T-shirt, Small item
Mandela Lions T-shirt, Small
$20

Small Adult, Gray, Short-Sleeved; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

MIMS Sticker item
MIMS Sticker
$2

We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

2" x 3" school sticker. Stick it on a water bottle! Stick it on a planner! Celebrate Mandela's IB school wherever it sticks!

Mandela Lions T-shirt, Medium item
Mandela Lions T-shirt, Medium
$20

Medium Adult, Gray, Short-Sleeved; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Lions T-shirt, Large item
Mandela Lions T-shirt, Large
$20

Large Adult, Gray, Short-Sleeved; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Lions T-shirt, XL item
Mandela Lions T-shirt, XL
$20

Extra Large Adult, Gray, Short-Sleeved; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Lions T-shirt, XXL item
Mandela Lions T-shirt, XXL
$20

2X Large Adult, Gray, Short-Sleeved; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Black Hoodie, Large item
Mandela Black Hoodie, Large
$40

Medium Large, Black Hoodie, Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Black Hoodie, Medium item
Mandela Black Hoodie, Medium
$40

Medium Adult, Black Hoodie, Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Gray Hoodie, Medium item
Mandela Gray Hoodie, Medium
$40

Medium Adult, Gray Hoodie, Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Gray Hoodie, Large item
Mandela Gray Hoodie, Large
$40

Large Adult, Gray Hoodie, Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Black Lions T-shirt, XL item
Black Lions T-shirt, XL
$20

Extra Large Adult, Black Short Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Gray Lions Long-sleeve, XL item
Gray Lions Long-sleeve, XL
$25

Extra Large Adult, Gray Long-Sleeve, Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Gray Lions Long-sleeve, XXL item
Gray Lions Long-sleeve, XXL
$20

2X Large Adult, Gray Long-Sleeve, Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Black Lions Long-Sleeve, XL item
Black Lions Long-Sleeve, XL
$25

Extra Large Adult, Black Long-Sleeve Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Black Lions Long-Sleeve, XXL item
Black Lions Long-Sleeve, XXL
$25

2X Large Adult, Black Long-Sleeve Lion logo; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Mandela Magnet item
Mandela Magnet
$5

We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

A school-spirit magnet for your car, your refrigerator, whatever is magnetic!

Mandela Lion Magnet item
Mandela Lion Magnet
$5

We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

A school-spirit magnet for your car, your refrigerator, whatever is magnetic!

Blue LionsT-shirt, Small item
Blue LionsT-shirt, Small
$20

Small Adult, Blue, Short-Sleeved; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Blue LionsT-shirt, Medium item
Blue LionsT-shirt, Medium
$20

Medium Adult, Blue, Short-Sleeved; We will deliver your item to the school & contact you when it's ready for pickup.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!