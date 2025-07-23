Mando's Mission 2nd Annual Kickoff Dinner

Note: We are using a new platform called Zeffy for payment, which helps us avoid large fees and directs all ticket sales to Mando’s Mission. At checkout, Zeffy willl prompt you to make an optional donation to support their platform. This DOES NOT go to Mando’s Mission. If you prefer not to donate to their platform, simply select “other” in the drop down box and enter “$0” in the donation field. Includes 6 tickets and recognition in the event program, and custom signage at your table.