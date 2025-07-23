Mandos Mission

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Mandos Mission

About this event

Mando's Mission 2nd Annual Kickoff Dinner

425 Industrial Dr

Welcome, NC 27374, USA

Individual Tickets
$50

Note: We are using a new platform called Zeffy for payment, which helps us avoid large fees and directs all ticket sales to Mando’s Mission. At checkout, Zeffy willl prompt you to make an optional donation to support their platform. This DOES NOT go to Mando’s Mission. If you prefer not to donate to their platform, simply select “other” in the drop down box and enter “$0” in the donation field. Single Ticket

Table Sponsor - Includes 6 Tickets
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Note: We are using a new platform called Zeffy for payment, which helps us avoid large fees and directs all ticket sales to Mando’s Mission. At checkout, Zeffy willl prompt you to make an optional donation to support their platform. This DOES NOT go to Mando’s Mission. If you prefer not to donate to their platform, simply select “other” in the drop down box and enter “$0” in the donation field. Includes 6 tickets and recognition in the event program, and custom signage at your table.

Add a donation for Mandos Mission

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!