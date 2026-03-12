Moutains & Plain CL Summer Vacation 2026

Rate for each parent. Please add your children below according to their age group (indicate their age as on July 2nd, 2026) -

Release of Liability and Waiver Form

For

participation in M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, organized by Human

Adventure Corporation (“HAC”)

Date(s)

of Event: July 2, 2026 - July 5, 2026

Location

of Event: YMCA at Snow Mountain Ranch, Granby, CO

1.

Acknowledgment and Assumption of Risk

I,

by acknowledging below, being over the age of eighteen (18) years, of sound

mind, and not being under a disability, acknowledge that participation in the M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026 involves certain

inherent risks, including but not limited to, physical injury, property damage,

or other harm that may occur in connection with, or as a result of,

participating in the event. I understand that these risks may arise from the

activities themselves, the condition of the facilities or the equipment used,

or from the negligence of the participant, negligence of fellow participants,

or negligence of the releasees named below.

2.

Release and Waiver

In

consideration of my being allowed to participate in M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, I, on behalf of myself,

and my heirs, executors, administrators, successors, and assigns, hereby

release, waive, discharge, and covenant not to sue Human Adventure Corp., its

officers, directors, employees, volunteers, agents, and representatives (collectively

referred to as "Releasees") from any and all liability, claims,

demands, actions, or causes of action whatsoever arising out of or related to

any loss, damage, injury, or harm, including death, that may be sustained by me

or to any property belonging to me, whether caused by the negligence of the

Releasees or otherwise, while participating in the M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, or in any activities incidental thereto.

3.

Indemnification

I

agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Releasees from any loss, liability,

damage, or cost, including reasonable attorney fees, that may arise as a result

of the M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, whether caused by the

negligence of the Releasees or otherwise.

4.

Medical Treatment Authorization

I

authorize any medical treatment deemed necessary in the event of an injury or

illness I may experience during or in connection with my participation in M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026. I agree to be responsible for any medical

expenses incurred as a result of such treatment.

5.

Governing Law

This

Release of Liability and Waiver Form shall be governed by and construed in

accordance with the laws of the State of New York. Any disputes arising under

or in connection with this agreement shall be subject to the exclusive

jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York.

6.

Severability

If

any provision of this Release of Liability and Waiver Form is found to be

unenforceable or invalid, the remaining provisions shall be enforceable to the

fullest extent permitted by law.

7.

Acknowledgment of Understanding

I

have read this Release of Liability and Waiver Form, fully understand its

terms, and understand that I am giving up substantial rights, including my

right to sue. I acknowledge that I am entering into this agreement freely and

voluntarily, and intend by my acknowledgment below to provide a complete and

unconditional release of all liability to the greatest extent allowed by law.

Thank

you for your cooperation and understanding.

We

look forward to a safe and enjoyable event for all participants.