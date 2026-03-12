Moutains & Plain CL Summer Vacation 2026

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About this event
Rate for each parent. Please add your children below according to their age group (indicate their age as on July 2nd, 2026) -
Release of Liability and Waiver Form
For
participation in M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, organized by Human
Adventure Corporation (“HAC”)
Date(s)
of Event: July 2, 2026 - July 5, 2026
Location
of Event: YMCA at Snow Mountain Ranch, Granby, CO
1.
Acknowledgment and Assumption of Risk
I,
by acknowledging below, being over the age of eighteen (18) years, of sound
mind, and not being under a disability, acknowledge that participation in the M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026 involves certain
inherent risks, including but not limited to, physical injury, property damage,
or other harm that may occur in connection with, or as a result of,
participating in the event. I understand that these risks may arise from the
activities themselves, the condition of the facilities or the equipment used,
or from the negligence of the participant, negligence of fellow participants,
or negligence of the releasees named below.
2.
Release and Waiver
In
consideration of my being allowed to participate in M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, I, on behalf of myself,
and my heirs, executors, administrators, successors, and assigns, hereby
release, waive, discharge, and covenant not to sue Human Adventure Corp., its
officers, directors, employees, volunteers, agents, and representatives (collectively
referred to as "Releasees") from any and all liability, claims,
demands, actions, or causes of action whatsoever arising out of or related to
any loss, damage, injury, or harm, including death, that may be sustained by me
or to any property belonging to me, whether caused by the negligence of the
Releasees or otherwise, while participating in the M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, or in any activities incidental thereto.
3.
Indemnification
I
agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Releasees from any loss, liability,
damage, or cost, including reasonable attorney fees, that may arise as a result
of the M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026, whether caused by the
negligence of the Releasees or otherwise.
4.
Medical Treatment Authorization
I
authorize any medical treatment deemed necessary in the event of an injury or
illness I may experience during or in connection with my participation in M&P CL Summer Vacation 2026. I agree to be responsible for any medical
expenses incurred as a result of such treatment.
5.
Governing Law
This
Release of Liability and Waiver Form shall be governed by and construed in
accordance with the laws of the State of New York. Any disputes arising under
or in connection with this agreement shall be subject to the exclusive
jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York.
6.
Severability
If
any provision of this Release of Liability and Waiver Form is found to be
unenforceable or invalid, the remaining provisions shall be enforceable to the
fullest extent permitted by law.
7.
Acknowledgment of Understanding
I
have read this Release of Liability and Waiver Form, fully understand its
terms, and understand that I am giving up substantial rights, including my
right to sue. I acknowledge that I am entering into this agreement freely and
voluntarily, and intend by my acknowledgment below to provide a complete and
unconditional release of all liability to the greatest extent allowed by law.
Thank
you for your cooperation and understanding.
We
look forward to a safe and enjoyable event for all participants.
Please add your children below according to their age group (indicate their age as on July 2nd, 2026)
Age as on July 2nd, 2026.
Rate per person of a married couple or two roommates.
$
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