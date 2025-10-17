MANIFEST Woman 2026

Hosted by
Irving, TX 75063, USA
Your donation is not a registration; there is NO REGISTRATION for our Event. Your donations will help us help others.
*A charitable receipt will be given at time of donation, Thank You!
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas in addition to The "Queenship Tote Bag" given to all who join our Queenship Sisterhood.
3 Days for Less. Only 5 SPACES available!
Naming rights for our signature MW 2026 Event
• Logo on all event banners, t-shirts, and digital campaigns
• Full-page ad in summit program & digital magazine
• Keynote speaking opportunity
• Custom video spotlight on social media
• 10 VIP passes to all foundation events
• Dedicated sponsorship feature on our website
Premier logo placement on promotional materials
• Half-page ad in summit program
• Mention in national press releases and email blasts
• 6 VIP event tickets
• Co-branded merchandise opportunity
Logo featured on event signage and website
• Quarter-page ad in summit program
• Social media recognition
• 4 event tickets
Logo on select promotional materials
• Name in summit program
• 2 event tickets
Name listed on website & event day program
• 1 event ticket
We gratefully accept products, services, and venues. In-kind sponsors receive recognition relative to donation value.
Price* - Input Value of In-Kind Donations
$
