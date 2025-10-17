MANIFEST Woman Inc.

MANIFEST Woman Inc.

About this event

MANIFEST Woman 2026

4921 Regent Blvd

Irving, TX 75063, USA

Donation
$24.44

Your donation is not a registration; there is NO REGISTRATION for our Event. Your donations will help us help others.


*A charitable receipt will be given at time of donation, Thank You!

VIP Queenship
$144

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas in addition to The "Queenship Tote Bag" given to all who join our Queenship Sisterhood.


*A charitable receipt will be given at time of donation.

It's A Vendor Thing
$244

3 Days for Less. Only 5 SPACES available!

*A charitable receipt will be given at time of donation.

MANIFEST BOLD Diamond Sponsor – $25,000+
$25,444

Naming rights for our signature MW 2026 Event

• Logo on all event banners, t-shirts, and digital campaigns

• Full-page ad in summit program & digital magazine

• Keynote speaking opportunity

• Custom video spotlight on social media

• 10 VIP passes to all foundation events

• Dedicated sponsorship feature on our website

Platinum Power Sponsor – $10,000
$10,444

Premier logo placement on promotional materials

• Half-page ad in summit program

• Mention in national press releases and email blasts

• 6 VIP event tickets

• Co-branded merchandise opportunity

Golden Glow Sponsor – $5,000
$5,444

Logo featured on event signage and website

• Quarter-page ad in summit program

• Social media recognition

• 4 event tickets

Silver Sister Sponsor – $2,500
$2,544

Logo on select promotional materials

• Name in summit program

• 2 event tickets

B.A.B. Ally Sponsor – $1,000
$1,444

Name listed on website & event day program

• 1 event ticket

In-Kind Sponsorship
$1,000

We gratefully accept products, services, and venues. In-kind sponsors receive recognition relative to donation value.

Price* - Input Value of In-Kind Donations

