STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

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STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

About this event

MANIFESTATION BOARD WORKSHOP

112 College St

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

General Admission
$25

8 left!

This isn’t your typical vision board session… this is about alignment.


Join us for an intimate Manifestation Board Workshop where you’ll create a powerful visual representation of your next level. You’ll be guided through intention-setting and a closing activation to help bring your desires into motion.


All materials are provided. Just show up ready.


This is a private experience limited to only 9 participants.

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