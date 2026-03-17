About this event
8 left!
This isn’t your typical vision board session… this is about alignment.
Join us for an intimate Manifestation Board Workshop where you’ll create a powerful visual representation of your next level. You’ll be guided through intention-setting and a closing activation to help bring your desires into motion.
All materials are provided. Just show up ready.
This is a private experience limited to only 9 participants.
$
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