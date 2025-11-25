Manifesting 2050

Hosted by
About this event
CA, USA (Exact location to be shared once registration is confirmed.)
Regular priced tickets for members are available beginning Saturday, February 14 until the event is at capacity or Monday, March 2, whichever comes first. Due to security precautions, no tickets will be sold day-of.
*Paying Indigenous Honor & Land Taxes is one step in a long-term process of healing, action, and repair. To move towards being in right relationship with Indigenous peoples, Justice Funders will commit $50 in proceeds from each registration to pay Institutional Shuumi Land Tax. Learn more about the Indigenous land you occupy at native-land.ca.
Regular priced tickets for non-Justice Funders members are available beginning Saturday, February 14 until the event is at capacity or Monday, March 2, whichever comes first. Due to security precautions, no tickets will be sold day-of.
*Paying Indigenous Honor & Land Taxes is one step in a long-term process of healing, action, and repair. To move towards being in right relationship with Indigenous peoples, Justice Funders will commit $50 in proceeds from each registration to pay Institutional Shuumi Land Tax. Learn more about the Indigenous land you occupy at native-land.ca.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!