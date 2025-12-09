Manitou Springs Carniball Sponsorships

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About this shop
Benefits:
•Logo/Business name listed on manitouspringscarnivale.org Carnivale Parade page
•Logo/Business name posts on Facebook
•Shoutout at CarniBall on 2/7/26
As a supporter, your funds go DIRECTLY to
the cost of the parade, to include, but not limited to:
•Road Closure/Traffic Control
•Rentals of stage, restrooms
•Trophies for Krewe winners
Your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Manitou Springs Carnivale is a 501(c)(3)
Nonprofit and is grateful for your support of this longstanding cultural tradition.
Tax ID # 93-4372851
Benefits:
•Logo/Business name listed on manitouspringscarnivale.org Carnivale Parade page
•Logo/Business name posts on Facebook
• Shoutout at the Ball
•2 tickets to CarniBall on 2/7/26
• 3x6 banner at table
Your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Manitou Springs Carnivale is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, and is grateful for your support of this longstanding cultural tradition. Tax ID # 93-4372851
Benefits:
• 4 tickets to CarniBall 2/7/26
• Shoutout at the Ball
• Logo/Mention on event poster (time permitting upon when sponsorship submitted)
•Mention in all press releases
•Mention in media interviews (where allowed)
•Logo/Business name listed on manitouspringscarnivale.org website
•Logo/Business name posts on Facebook
Your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Manitou Springs Carnivale is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit and is grateful for your support of this longstanding cultural tradition. Tax ID # 93-4372851
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