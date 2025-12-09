Manitou Springs Carnivale

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Manitou Springs Carnivale

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Manitou Springs Carniball Sponsorships

Manikrewe Supporter Sponsorship
$100

Benefits:

•Logo/Business name listed on manitouspringscarnivale.org Carnivale Parade page

•Logo/Business name posts on Facebook

•Shoutout at CarniBall on 2/7/26


As a supporter, your funds go DIRECTLY to

the cost of the parade, to include, but not limited to:

•Road Closure/Traffic Control

•Rentals of stage, restrooms

•Trophies for Krewe winners


Your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Manitou Springs Carnivale is a 501(c)(3)

Nonprofit and is grateful for your support of this longstanding cultural tradition.

Tax ID # 93-4372851

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Casino Table Sponsorship: (7 available)
$300

Benefits:

•Logo/Business name listed on manitouspringscarnivale.org Carnivale Parade page

•Logo/Business name posts on Facebook

• Shoutout at the Ball

•2 tickets to CarniBall on 2/7/26

• 3x6 banner at table

 

Your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Manitou Springs Carnivale is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, and is grateful for your support of this longstanding cultural tradition. Tax ID # 93-4372851

 

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Second Line Sponsorship:
$500

Benefits:

• 4 tickets to CarniBall 2/7/26

• Shoutout at the Ball

• Logo/Mention on event poster (time permitting upon when sponsorship submitted)

•Mention in all press releases

•Mention in media interviews (where allowed)

•Logo/Business name listed on manitouspringscarnivale.org website

•Logo/Business name posts on Facebook

 

Your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Manitou Springs Carnivale is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit and is grateful for your support of this longstanding cultural tradition. Tax ID # 93-4372851


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