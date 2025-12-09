Manitou Springs Carniball Sponsorships

Benefits:

•Logo/Business name listed on manitouspringscarnivale.org Carnivale Parade page

•Logo/Business name posts on Facebook

•Shoutout at CarniBall on 2/7/26





As a supporter, your funds go DIRECTLY to

the cost of the parade, to include, but not limited to:

•Road Closure/Traffic Control

•Rentals of stage, restrooms

•Trophies for Krewe winners





Your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Manitou Springs Carnivale is a 501(c)(3)

Nonprofit and is grateful for your support of this longstanding cultural tradition.

Tax ID # 93-4372851