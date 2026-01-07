Hosted by

Manitou Springs Carnivale

About this event

Manitou Springs Carnivale's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

513 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, USA

2 tickets to the COG railway item
2 tickets to the COG railway
$75

Starting bid

The best seat in the house—is actually on the train. 2 tickets guarantee your seats for a one-of-a-kind Cog Railway experience. And, best of all, you’ll have the opportunity to choose the perfect seat from which to take it all in. Now that’s something we can all get on board with. Many thanks to the Cog for their generous donation. A $150 value! 1 of 2

2 tickets to the COG railway item
2 tickets to the COG railway
$75

Starting bid

The best seat in the house—is actually on the train. 2 tickets guarantee your seats for a one-of-a-kind Cog Railway experience. And, best of all, you’ll have the opportunity to choose the perfect seat from which to take it all in. Now that’s something we can all get on board with. Many thanks to the Cog for their generous donation. A $150 value! 2 of 2

2 Tickets to Heritage Center Brewfest item
2 Tickets to Heritage Center Brewfest
$50

Starting bid

Get two tickets to the annual Heritage Center Brewfest. 9/26/2026

2 Tickets to Manitou Springs Wine Fest item
2 Tickets to Manitou Springs Wine Fest
$60

Starting bid

Get yourself to early bird VIP tickets to Winefest. This is always a sellout! $140 value! 06/06/2026

Burrowing Owl $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Gift Basket - The Keg item
Gift Basket - The Keg
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate the season with the Keg! Enjoy a $50 gift certificate and restaurant merch in Carnivale style!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!