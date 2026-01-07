Manitou Springs Carnivale's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The best seat in the house—is actually on the train. 2 tickets guarantee your seats for a one-of-a-kind Cog Railway experience. And, best of all, you’ll have the opportunity to choose the perfect seat from which to take it all in. Now that’s something we can all get on board with. Many thanks to the Cog for their generous donation. A $150 value! 1 of 2
Starting bid
The best seat in the house—is actually on the train. 2 tickets guarantee your seats for a one-of-a-kind Cog Railway experience. And, best of all, you’ll have the opportunity to choose the perfect seat from which to take it all in. Now that’s something we can all get on board with. Many thanks to the Cog for their generous donation. A $150 value! 2 of 2
Starting bid
Get two tickets to the annual Heritage Center Brewfest. 9/26/2026
Starting bid
Get yourself to early bird VIP tickets to Winefest. This is always a sellout! $140 value! 06/06/2026
Starting bid
Starting bid
Celebrate the season with the Keg! Enjoy a $50 gift certificate and restaurant merch in Carnivale style!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!