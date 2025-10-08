MANJ Art Projects Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Our “Little Hands, Big Art” wall hanging features a delightful collection of 5x5 inch pictures, each hand-painted by children. Every piece bursts with imagination, color, and the uninhibited expression that only young artists can create.
This cheerful Adirondack chair is decorated with colorful handprints from Montessori Academy students, each one representing a child’s creativity and care. A joyful keepsake for any porch or garden, it’s a symbol of community, childhood, and imagination.
This hand-painted wooden calendar was created by Montessori Academy students, featuring bright colors, playful handprints, and a quote celebrating childhood. Both functional and heartwarming, it’s a charming reminder of creativity, learning, and the joy of each passing day.
This beautiful handmade quilt was created by Montessori Academy students, with each square designed and stitched by a child. Filled with color, creativity, and heart, it’s both a cozy keepsake and a meaningful piece of art that supports future student projects.
This vibrant handmade quilt features colorful appliqué circles on soft, cheerful backgrounds, stitched with care by Montessori Academy students. Each square reflects creativity and collaboration, making it a cozy, one-of-a-kind treasure that supports children’s art and learning.
Brighten Your Space with a One-of-a-Kind Table – Hand-Tiled by Your Children
Add charm, color, and a heartwarming story to your home with this handcrafted tile-top table, uniquely decorated by a creative classroom of young artists. Each tile was thoughtfully painted and placed by children, turning this table into a joyful mosaic of color, imagination, and collaboration.
This adorable wooden step stool is decorated with colorful handprints from Montessori Academy students, each one signed with pride. Both practical and sentimental, it captures the joyful spirit of childhood in every bright mark.
