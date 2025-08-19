Mankato Community Queer Choir - Supporters

p - piano
$50

Your name (or a name of your choice) will be printed in our program. Includes 2 concert tickets redeemable for the 2025-2026 season.

mp - mezzo-piano
$75

f - forte
$100

mf - mezzo-forte
$150

ff - fortissimo
$250

Your name (or a name of your choice) will be printed in our program, and a quarter-page advertisement for your business. Includes 4 concert tickets redeemable for the 2025-2026 season.

fff - fortississimo
$500

Your name (or a name of your choice) will be printed in our program, and a half-page advertisement for your business. Includes 4 concert tickets redeemable for the 2025-2026 season.

