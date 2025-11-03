Manna Ministries Inc's Annual Raffle 2025

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About this raffle
Purchase one raffle ticket for a chance to win the $100 Holiday Gift Basket. Drawing will be held on December 6, 2025. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds support Manna Ministries, Inc. programs in the Bartlett Crossing and Cherokee Heights neighborhoods. Conducted under O.C.G.A. § 16-12-22.1
Receive a bundle of 5 raffle tickets to increase your chances of winning the $100 Holiday Gift Basket. Drawing on December 6, 2025. Your support helps Manna Ministries, Inc. continue serving low-income families through youth programs, food distribution, and neighborhood revitalization. Conducted under O.C.G.A. § 16-12-22.1
Get 10 raffle tickets as a value bundle for the $100 Holiday Gift Basket drawing on December 6, 2025. Buying a bundle helps expand Manna Ministries, Inc.’s impact across the Bartlett Crossing and Cherokee Heights communities. Conducted under O.C.G.A. § 16-12-22.1
A special bundle of 25 raffle tickets, giving you the best value and highest chance to win the $100 Holiday Gift Basket. Drawing is December 6, 2025. Your purchase directly supports Manna Ministries, Inc.’s youth and community-based programs. Conducted under O.C.G.A. § 16-12-22.1
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